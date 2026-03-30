Spearing screamer gets cheeky response from old teammate

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

There are some goals that instantly take you back to a different era at Anfield, and Jay Spearing produced exactly that moment during the Liverpool Legends clash.

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The Wallasey-born midfielder rolled back the years with a stunning strike against Borussia Dortmund Legends, and while supporters inside the ground loved it, one familiar face had an even better reaction online.

Pacheco’s brilliant reaction to Spearing goal

I teached him that at the reserves 😍😍😍👏👏👏 https://t.co/ijaqRPNqfD — Daniel Pacheco (@dani37pacheco) March 28, 2026

Former Liverpool youngster Dani Pacheco couldn’t resist getting involved after seeing his old teammate find the net in style.

Quoting a clip of the goal on X, the Spaniard joked: “I teached him that at the reserves 😍😍😍👏👏👏”

It’s the kind of response that perfectly captures the bond between that generation of academy players, many of whom came through the ranks together during the late 2000s.

Both players spent key developmental years at the club, sharing dressing rooms and reserve team football, which makes the joke land even better.

Spearing shows quality never left him

The goal itself was worthy of all the attention, with the 37-year-old producing a finish that wouldn’t have looked out of place from Steven Gerrard in his prime.

We’d already seen analysis comparing the strike to those iconic long-range efforts, and it’s no surprise that it sparked such a reaction across social media.

Spearing, now working as an academy coach while still occasionally featuring for the under-21s, reminded everyone of the technical ability he always possessed and spoke after the game about Mo Salah.

His performance was part of a strong first-half showing from us, with the Legends side racing into a two-goal lead before the game eventually finished 2-2 in front of more than 60,000 supporters.

Moments like that are exactly why these fixtures matter, not just for the fundraising efforts of the LFC Foundation, but for reconnecting players, fans and memories across different eras.

And judging by Pacheco’s reaction, some of those old dressing room relationships are still very much alive.