Van Dijk and Gravenberch receive special Netherlands honours

(Photo via @OnsOranje on X)

It’s not often we see our players recognised in such a personal way on international duty, but both Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch have now received special honours from the Netherlands setup.

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With the focus often on performances, these moments offer a reminder of just how important our players are beyond Liverpool, particularly for a national side that continues to rely heavily on their leadership and quality.

Van Dijk honoured as Netherlands captain

According to OnsOranje on X, our captain was presented with a unique gift to mark his standing within the Dutch national team, underlining his status as one of the country’s most important figures in recent history.

The post read: “A special gift for our all-time most-capped captain 👏”

That recognition reflects more than just appearances, it highlights the authority and consistency the 34-year-old has brought to both club and country over a sustained period, even amid recent criticism following the defeat to Brighton where Alan Shearer claimed he and Ibou Konate were given a ‘torrid time’.

Gravenberch reaches milestone moment

Alongside the Dutch skipper, the 23-year-old midfielder also marked a significant personal achievement, with Gravenberch receiving a silver plate to commemorate his 25th international appearance.

OnsOranje confirmed: “A beautiful milestone for Ryan! 🧡”

For the former Ajax and Bayern Munich man, it’s another step in what continues to be a developing international career, especially after Ronald Koeman recently called him out for one defensive moment against Norway, even if his overall performance remained solid.

From our perspective, these honours matter because they reinforce something we already know, both players remain central figures for the Netherlands, just as they are for us.

Despite a difficult run domestically, where injuries and inconsistency have disrupted our rhythm, seeing Van Dijk recognised as the nation’s most-capped captain and Gravenberch hitting milestones at such a young age shows the level we still have within the squad.

And as we push towards the final stretch of the season, those qualities will be crucial if we’re going to recover from setbacks like Brighton and finish strongly.