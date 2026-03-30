‘Verbal agreement almost done’: Fabrizio Romano drops massive overnight transfer news for Liverpool fans

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck has yet to give the green light to a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Bundesliga centre-half’s team have all but agreed the framework of a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2031.

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However, the presence of a release clause (activating in 2027) is sure to inspire a few raised brows across the halls of power in Madrid and Liverpool.

Nico Schlotterbeck is increasingly likely to stay put at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ‘confident’ of keeping Anfield-linked Schlotterbeck in Germany for the foreseeable future.

However, the main man himself has yet to rubber-stamp an agreement that would also hand him an exit route a year later.

“That verbal agreement between Nico Schlotterbeck’s agency and Borussia Dortmund is almost done – new contract valid until 2031, improved salary for Schlotterbeck (one of the best earners in Borussia Dortmund and one of the best earners for Bundesliga defenders,” Romano spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“Also including a release clause from summer 2027, in excess of €60m–65m [£52m-56.4m].

“So everything is set to be completed between Schlotterbeck’s camp and Dortmund. What’s needed is the final green light from the player. Let’s see what it’s going to be… Borussia Dortmund are confident to keep the player.”

Either way, this at least presents a significant hindrance to either Real Madrid or Arne Slot’s Liverpool, at a time when both outfits are understood to be in clear need of defensive reinforcements.

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Los Blancos, certainly, are expected to see both veteran centre-backs, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, depart this coming summer.

What’s going on with Liverpool’s interest in Schlotterbeck?

Liverpool have reportedly yet to communicate serious intent with regards to a transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Liverpool never sent any official proposal, also because they signed Jeremy Jacquet in the January transfer window,” the Italian went on to add.

At any rate, with a new contract potentially in place, the Reds would be forced into another big-money move should they wish to replenish their centre-back stocks.

There may be less of an active desire in that regard following the signing of Jacquet in the winter window – although the Frenchman’s serious injury does complicate matters somewhat.

Likewise, the highly-rated Giovanni Leoni will be returning from an ACL injury ahead of the 2026/27 season, and it seems increasingly likely that Ibrahima Konate will see out his contract expiring in June.

To put it simply, Liverpool need to sign another centre-half this summer if there’s an expectation that this will be the Frenchman’s final season on Merseyside.

We may need to cast our gaze elsewhere, given the likely astronomical price tag BVB will slap on their star defender’s shoulders.

On the plus side, if there’s a release clause potentially already in place next summer, it seems Nico Schlotterbeck is already banking on an exit from Dortmund at some point in the near future.