Fabrizio Romano relays Liverpool exit u-turn hint with bombshell Tuesday tweet

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Ibrahima Konate may have just inadvertently hinted at the possibility of him extending his Liverpool contract.

The Frenchman talked up the Reds bouncing back amid a difficult 2025/26 campaign.

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The Merseysiders currently find themselves toiling outside the top four places – a miserable 21 points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Ibrahima Konate hints at Liverpool contract commitment

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, the former RB Leipzig centre-half confirmed that the Reds remain committed to winning silverware.

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Further to the point, he told ESPN that fans would soon forget what has been a disappointing 2025/26 campaign after the club eventually wins the Premier League title and Champions League once again.

Strange comments to make if Konate’s still planning on running down his contract (expiring this summer).

Konate could do Liverpool a big favour this summer

We’re struggling to believe that these are the comments of a man who wishes to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Indeed, we’ve still yet to receive absolute confirmation that Ibrahima Konate wishes to call time on his Anfield career.

The last word we heard from David Ornstein at The Athletic earlier in March was that ‘constructive’ talks were taking place between both sides. On top of that, both player and club appeared willing to try and strike an agreement.

Ibrahima Konate stats Percentiles
6.62 duels won 92nd
68.8% duels won 87th
71..9% aerial duels won 91st
1.11 xG against while on the pitch 86th

* Ibrahima Konate’s per 90 stats in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

There’s no question that Konate extending his stay at L4 would be incredibly beneficial to the club. For starters, it provides greater security at the back amid concerns over Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet’s recovery schedules. But it’s also worth highlighting the fact that, at his best, the France international is one of the leading centre-halves in Europe.

We’re in no rush to see the defender leave Liverpool after the season.

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  2. We need Ibou to move on. It’s been fun while it lasted, but he is error prone and we cannot justify the wages that would be required to keep him. Let’s face it there’s a reason why Real, Barca, PSG haven’t snapped him up already. With Jacquet and Leoni we have future options and we’re better served watching these guys grow

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