‘Five year deal’: Fabrizio Romano confirms pre-summer move with consequences for Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has been taken off the table as a potential Arne Slot successor at Liverpool.

The Dutch head coach is facing increasing scrutiny at Anfield amid the club’s ongoing struggles on the pitch.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds have dropped points in all but four of their last 10 Premier League games, picking up 14 points from a possible 30.

Roberto De Zerbi takes Tottenham job

Fabrizio Romano confirmed reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Tottenham had agreed a five-year deal with De Zerbi to take over from departed boss Igor Tudor in north London.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Tottenham agree deal to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach, here we go! Story revealed yesterday now confirmed as De Zerbi has accepted #THFC job with IMMEDIATE effect. Five year deal set to be signed as De Zerbi decides to accept this challenge. pic.twitter.com/3kFE88F4Y3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2026

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The free agent joins Spurs having left Ligue 1 outfit Marseille by mutual consent back in February this year, following a 5-0 hammering by PSG and poor results in the Champions League.

While the Italian was never really considered an out-and-out favourite to potentially take the Liverpool job, it’s worth noting that some bookies had the manager on 33/1 odds to succeed Slot.

Liverpool have dodged a bullet with De Zerbi

There’s no question that Roberto De Zerbi is a talented coach, having witnessed his accomplishments with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi’s record at Brighton 89 games 38 wins 20 draws 31 defeats 1.51 points per game

* Roberto De Zerbi’s managerial record at Brighton across all competitions (Transfermarkt)

However, the idea of the abrasive 46-year-old taking over at L4 feels like it would have been a poor fit.

The fact that Julien Laurens has already suggested he’ll abandon Tottenham if things go wrong this season is arguably already clear evidence of that opinion.

“He’s not a Championship manager. There is no doubt in my mind, and I was told that again earlier, that there will be a clause for him to walk away,” the French football journalist told BBC Sport’s Monday Night Club.

“There’s a break clause obviously if they do go down from the club’s point of view, but he would not stay in the Championship if they were to go down.”

For a club that is effectively considered a “manager’s club” – Liverpool are diametrically opposed to the concept of a mercenary coach.

We respect De Zerbi massively, but we’re quietly glad that he’s Tottenham’s problem, and not ours.