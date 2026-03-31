‘Doesn’t help Liverpool’ – John Barnes admits frustration at timing of Mo Salah announcement

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John Barnes has admitted he’s not comfortable at the timing of Mo Salah’s announcement about leaving Liverpool and believes the Egyptian should’ve waited until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old shocked Reds supporters last week when he took to his social media to confirm the current campaign will be his final one at Anfield.

Salah has won it all during his time on Merseyside and has smashed numerous records since signing for Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Despite signing a new two-year deal just last year, the winger has showed signs of slowing down this term and believes it’s time for a fresh start in the summer.

“I don’t think it was a good time for him. I think we should have really got it at the end of the season and then he left, rather than announcing it now because I don’t think that necessarily helps,” Barnes told talkSPORT (Via Rousing The Kop).

“It doesn’t help Liverpool. Liverpool aren’t doing particularly well, so that is a negative. Does that help the manager, Slot, in terms of the fans loving him when Salah’s not playing? He wants to go, but that’s not really going to help.”

The majority of Liverpool fans will agree that our No. 11 is no longer what he once was – despite still remaining an important part of the squad.

His recent announcement means he’ll get the send off he deserves at the end of the season, rather than the rest of the campaign playing out with supporters left in limbo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remained silent about his Liverpool future until the final few weeks of last season, before swanning off to Real Madrid having already lost the respect of a lot of Kopites.

Salah’s situation is of course very different – he’s spent the prime years of his career at Anfield and is leaving when most will agree it’s the right time to do so, but the timing of his announcement – and the decision in general – did come as a surprise.

The winger will be leaving the club as a free agent but before then he will be eager to get his hands on at least one more trophy before his departure.