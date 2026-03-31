Liverpool already scouting Alexis Mac Allister successor with insane stats; can buy him for £56m

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs tracking Lamine Camara ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mark Brus reports that the Senegal international is already considered an ‘attractive target’ for the Reds.

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The 22-year-old has featured prominently for Monaco this term, registering four assists in 18 Ligue 1 games.

Lamine Camara has caught the eye at Liverpool & Chelsea

Liverpool may very well be in the market for midfielders this summer, and it’s now understood that the Merseysiders have already been scouting Camara ‘for some time’.

Brus reports for CaughtOffside: “I’m told that Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs closely monitoring him, having scouted him for some time. Chelsea are keen to rejuvenate their midfield, while Liverpool’s tactical approach continues to rely on high-energy midfielders, making Camara an attractive target.

“Chelsea have explored the French market a lot in recent times and they’re big admirers of Camara’s profile,” one source said. ‘It’s not clear yet if he’d be a priority, but he’s on their radar, while Liverpool and Newcastle will likely be there too’.”

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s men will look to pounce on the Ligue 1 star once the summer window opens.

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However, with the club still yet to renew terms for Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, there is a nagging sense that Liverpool will be a midfielder short at some point in the upcoming window.

Rumours have most certainly been running wild as far as our Argentine maestro is concerned. Not to mention, there is some serious concern over his drop-off in performance levels in 2025/26.

Lamine Camara stats Percentiles 0.21 xA 90th 1.75 chances created 90th 0.45 big chances created 91st 60% duels won 91st 7 duels won 90th 6.03 defensive contributions 79th 8.11 recoveries 95th

* Lamine Camara’s stats in Ligue 1 (per 90) in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

Camara, with his ability to dictate play from deep, could prove to be a potentially ideal replacement for our metronomic midfielder.

Likewise, it’s sure not to have gone unnoticed that the footballer possesses an evidently remarkable work rate as far as his defensive duties are concerned.

How much will it cost Liverpool to sign Camara?

Liverpool have been made aware that they’ll need to fork out in the range of £56m-65m for the Monaco man this summer.

Mark Brus continued: “From Monaco’s perspective, the club would not be opposed to selling Camara but they’re also in no rush. With a stable financial position, I’m told they’re confident they can afford to wait for an ‘astronomical’ offer.

“Camara’s current contract runs until 2029, with no release clause, giving Monaco full control over negotiations.

“Monaco are open to doing business, but unless someone comes in with an offer in the €65–75 million [£56.4m-65.1m] range, which Premier League clubs are capable of paying, they’ll say no. There’s no pressure on them to sell, and they’d rather keep him as his value could rise even further.”

That’s not a terrible price to pay for one of Europe’s leading midfielders. However, it would be something of a push to suggest that Lamine Camara falls into that category right now.

It certainly blows the £35m Liverpool paid Brighton for Alexis Mac Allister back in 2023 out of the water.

If we can’t pull another release clause miracle out of the hat, of course, this seems to be the rough going rate for a quality European midfielder.