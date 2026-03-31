Liverpool given green-light to complete £56.7m transfer ahead of the summer window

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Castello Lukeba will be available on the market in the upcoming summer transfer window.

RB Leipzig are said to be prepared to sell the centre-back for a fee below his €80m [£69.8m] release clause, reports Philipp Hinze.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Bundesliga defender is reportedly ready for a new challenge.

Liverpool could capitalise on Castello Lukeba opportunity

Hinze reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning that both player and club ‘feel that their time could come to an end’.

🔴🇫🇷 Castello Lukeba is on the market this summer. Leipzig and Lukeba both feel that their time together could come to an end after three years. The Bundesliga club is open to a departure, even below the release clause set at €80m. Understand that Leipzig values the Frenchman at… pic.twitter.com/g2Ik0EVo8o — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) March 31, 2026

In fact, Leipzig are said to be happy to consider offers coming in this summer around the €65m-70m mark [£56.7m-61m].

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That, one might reasonably imagine, will help bring a number of suitors to the table. Liverpool and Real Madrid, previously linked with Castello Lukeba’s services, would surely be among them, given their very real centre-back concerns.

Los Blancos, we know, are prepared to sanction the exits of both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. While the Reds remain unclear on which direction Ibrahima Konate will go with ongoing contract talks.

Should Lukeba be of interest to the Premier League?

Any defender developed by Red Bull’s talent factory – especially at a cut-price fee – should at least inspire some interest from Liverpool Football Club.

The Merseysiders have already benefitted from a strong relationship with RB Leipzig that has recently seen the likes of Naby Keita, Konate, and Dominik Szoboszlai join the ranks at Anfield.

Why not Liverpool-linked Lukeba also?

The Frenchman is exceptional on the ball, ranking in the 97th percentile for successful dribbles per 90. Not to mention he possesses some impressive defensive stats in the Bundesliga this term.

Our one main concern, however, as highlighted by Fotmob, is his apparent weakness in the air.

Castello Lukeba’s aerial struggles Percentile 1.38 aerial duels won 15th percentile 50.9% aerial duel win percentage 26th percentile

* Castello Lukeba’s aerial stats (per 90) in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season (Fotmob)

Given the direction the Premier League has gone in, such stats could very well be a dealbreaker for our recruitment team.