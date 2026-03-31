Liverpool’s Five Biggest Rivals Outside of England – Number 4 May Surprise You

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

We all know that Liverpool is one of the best English football clubs in the world. The Reds have many arch-nemesis in England, but the team also has fierce rivalries with clubs outside their home country. Here are Liverpool’s five biggest rivals outside of England—each with its own story, tension, and unforgettable matches.

AC Milan

We can safely say that the battle between AC Milan and Liverpool is legendary. This rivalry often catches people off guard, but it absolutely belongs on this list. The two have met several times, but everyone agrees that the Champions League finals of 2005 and 2007 are on another level. Both of them upset a lot of people, especially those who chose a reputable bookmaker and placed a bet. Sites like Efirbet.com have bookies that provide special bonuses for these kinds of matches, but even they were shocked by what happened.

The 2005 match is often considered one of the greatest comebacks in football history, and for good reason. Liverpool were down 3-0 after the first half and then rose from the dead in the second half. The match eventually went to a penalty shootout, which the Reds, led by Steven Gerrard, won. Bear in mind that 2005 was when AC Milan had the likes of Paolo Maldini and Andrea Pirlo.

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After the impressive victory, the two teams met again in 2007, but this time, AC Milan won. Despite the fact that these two do not meet that often, the clashes are always epic and go down in history. Sadly, Milan’s current results and domestic performance don’t allow it to play against the Reds as much.

Barcelona

Moving on to Liverpool’s next big rival, we have Barcelona. Spain’s powerhouse and the Reds have had many epic matches and Barcelona has had the upper hand for years. The team consistently knocked out the English squad and dominated thanks to Messi. However, things began to change slowly after the 2018-2019 Champions League semi-final.

After losing 3–0 at Camp Nou, Liverpool pulled off one of the most astonishing comebacks in football history. The team did the impossible, securing a 4-0 victory at Anfield and delivering a shattering blow to Barcelona. Although the latter remained in the tournament, Liverpool was never the same after this match because it was a defining moment for the team.

Real Madrid

Continuing on the topic of Spanish football clubs, we have to talk about Real Madrid. If there’s one club that Liverpool fans have developed frustration toward in recent years, it has to be them, and for a good reason.

If we take a look at the matches between the two, we will see that Los Blancos have repeatedly defeated their opponents. Fans will remember the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, a match where Real Madrid won 3-1. We also have to mention the 2022 final in Paris, where Real Madrid once again defeated their opponents, despite Liverpool dictating the game’s tempo.

It’s been a while since we have seen a clash between the two giants, so it’s safe to say everyone is curious to see what’s going to happen. One thing is for sure – the matches are never boring.

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Napoli

If you are looking for one of the most intense European football matches, this is it. Napoli and Liverpool have met several times in the last couple of years, especially in the Champions League group stage. The clashes are always fun to watch because Napoli has proven to be a really hard opponent for the Reds.

The clashes in Naples are notoriously hostile, and Liverpool often struggled there. With that said, the games at Anfiend have been equally dramatic.

What sets the Napoli vs Liverpool series apart from the rest is the consistency and unpredictability. Every time the two meet, it feels like a test for both. Sure, you won’t find any long historical narrative like in the match against Milan, but the derby against Napoli is definitely worth watching.

Bayern Munich

The last team that Liverpool fans are definitely more excited to see is Bayern Munich. Despite the fact that clashes between the two are not as frequent as others, they carry more weight due to the stature of both teams. After all, both have rich histories and are among the best in their respective competition.

If we look back, we will see that the matches between the two often take place in high-stakes knockout rounds. Many people will remember the match during the 2018-19 Champions League run, when Liverpool faced Bayern. The first match ended in a draw at Anfield, but the Reds stepped up their game at Allianz Arena and eliminated their German opponent.

Closing Thoughts

Overall, Liverpool’s global status and presence mean that fans get to see it against many of the other big football clubs from around the world. The clash between the Reds and all of the names mentioned here is epic. Fans will agree that the international rivalries are more than just games and are often more anticipated than local derbies.