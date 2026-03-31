Liverpool’s next midfield signing may be obvious after Ryan Gravenberch on-pitch decision

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have Kees Smit’s name firmly in mind for the upcoming summer transfer window after the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory over Norway.

Simon Hughes reported on the Dutchman’s involvement in the friendly clash for The Athletic ahead of the World Cup.

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Notably, head coach Ronald Koeman placed the AZ Alkmaar star at the base of the Dutch midfield alongside Liverpool’s No.38, Ryan Gravenberch.

Kees Smit and Ryan Gravenberch – the future of Liverpool’s midfield?

Kees Smit and Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch duo. It has a rather nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

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Bearing in mind the rumours around Alexis Mac Allister’s future (with Real Madrid allegedly sniffing around), you can’t help but wonder whether the Eredivisie ace might be high up on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Reading Hughes’ description of the 20-year-old’s performance on the international stage, it certainly sounds like he’d be a potentially good fit if we do end up selling the former Brighton star.

“Koeman clearly rates him highly because he was given lots of responsibility with the ball, often being the first midfielder to receive from the defenders behind him,” Simon Hughes reported.

“Smit does not muck around. He always looks forward and he moves the ball fast. And when others have possession, he directs them this way and that.

“He certainly seemed at home at senior level, and on this evidence it would be a surprise if he does not make the plane taking Koeman and company to Kansas City in the United States, where they will be based during the World Cup.”

Liverpool have an Alexis Mac Allister problem

Alexis Mac Allister’s performances this term have been troubling to say the least.

Whilst there’s every possibility we could see a rejuvenated version of the Argentine next year, it may very well be time to seriously consider offloading the metronomic midfielder while we can still cash in on his value.

In that case, some early contenders to succeed the 27-year-old have already popped up.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara (22) is allegedly of interest, and we’re aware that Kees Smit has also caught the eye at Liverpool previously.

Lamine Camara stats Kees Smit stats 0.21 xA 0.22 xA 1.75 chances created 1.51 chances created 0.45 big chances created 0.24 big chances created 60% duels won 44.9% duels won 7 duels won 4.33 duels won 6.03 defensive contributions 3.02 defensive contributions 8.11 recoveries 5.8 recoveries

* Kees Smit and Lamine Camara’s stats (in the Eredivisie and Ligue 1, respectively) compared per 90 (Fotmob)

Statistically speaking, however, it would appear that Camara does hold the upper hand over his Dutch counterpart.

It’s worth pointing out that the Senegalese midfielder does have two years’ worth of development on Smit, of course.

But in this new era of Premier League football, it’s clearer than ever that whoever does replace Mac Allister will need to demonstrate a combative nature beyond their metronomic qualities.