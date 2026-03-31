Sky Sports drop major Liverpool transfer update & fans eyes will widen at crucial Yan Diomande detail

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig don’t consider Yan Diomande ‘unsellable’, but there’s still an acknowledgement that a sale will be tough to agree.

Philipp Hinze reports that the German outfit want to adjust the winger’s contract with a ‘performance-based salary increase’.

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This falls within a strategy to try and keep the footballer in Germany for another year.

Yan Diomande isn’t unsellable at RB Leipzig

Liverpool have been told that it won’t be impossible for them to prise Diomande away from Leipzig this summer.

However, as Sky Sports’ Hinze reports on X (formerly Twitter), the reality remains that this won’t be a simple objective for the Reds’ recruitment team.

🔴 Yan Diomande: Leipzig are planning a contract adjustment with a performance-based salary increase to reward his outstanding development. The deal would still have no release clause. Leipzig want to keep him another season, but the Ivorian isn’t unsellable – price tag from… pic.twitter.com/O8i3CDUAMu — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) March 30, 2026

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For starters, it’s expected that any prospective buyer will have to fork out in excess of €100m [£86.7m] for the Ivorian – a figure that’s only set to climb as the 19-year-old enjoys a remarkable debut Bundesliga campaign.

The teenager has already registered a whopping 19 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions) for Ole Werner’s men in 2025/26.

Diomande is incredibly expensive but the target Liverpool need

It won’t have escaped Liverpool’s notice that Yan Diomande is remarkably proficient with his left foot despite being a predominantly right-footed player. A quick glance at his shot map on Fotmob confirms as much, with the teenager converting more often and with a greater success rate on his supposedly weaker foot.

Yan Diomande’s left foot Yan Diomande’s right foot 13 shots 29 shots 6 goals 4 goals 2.92 xG 2.65 xG

Given the increasing acceptance that signing Michael Olise from Bayern Munich is improbable at best, this could be an effective compromise in our efforts to replace Mo Salah this summer.

We’d still much rather a naturally left-footed player, of course, but the evidence is there to suggest that Diomande could do the job on the opposing flank.

Intriguingly, he’s featured more frequently on the right (20 appearances) this season for RB Leipzig than on the left (8 appearances).

So it’s not a concept that would be totally foreign to the wide man were he to make the switch to Anfield this summer.