‘He will give everything’ – Slot speaks out on Salah after exit news

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s a moment that could define how we remember the final months of Mo Salah at Liverpool, and Arne Slot has now given us the clearest possible update ahead of the trip to Manchester City.

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With the Egyptian King confirming he will leave at the end of the season, attention has quickly turned to whether he can deliver one final push for silverware.

Slot confirms Salah fitness ahead of Man City clash

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre via Liverpool FC’s YouTube channel, the Dutchman confirmed the 33-year-old is ready for the FA Cup quarter-final.

He said: “Yes, he is [fit]. He trained with us yesterday, he will train with us today and is available for the game tomorrow.”

That alone is a massive boost given the run of fixtures we are about to face, especially with Paris Saint-Germain coming up just days later.

The Liverpool boss didn’t stop there either, taking time to reflect on the legacy the No.11 has built at Anfield.

Slot added: “I think what has happened after he announced it is what he completely deserves.

“His teammates, anyone everywhere around the world that was asked about his legacy said the words that needed to be said.”

He continued by highlighting just how consistent Salah has been over nearly a decade on Merseyside, praising his goals, assists and relentless impact.

Liverpool boss hoping for ‘two extra trophies’ ending

What stood out most from Slot’s comments, however, was his clear desire to see the forward sign off in style.

He said: “I can only hope that he can add two extra trophies to it towards the end of the season.”

That ambition feels particularly relevant given the context of our campaign, with questions already being asked after recent results and pundits like Chris Sutton suggesting we may fall short in the FA Cup.

Slot also addressed whether Salah’s announcement could act as motivation, but made it clear that the forward’s standards have never depended on external factors.

He explained: “For Mo, I think it doesn’t matter if he’s going to leave the club or if he’s going to stay… Mo has always given everything he’s got for this club.”

That aligns with what Igor Biscan said recently when describing Salah as one of the most influential players in our history, and it underlines why these final months matter so much.

The key message from our head coach was simple but powerful.

He said: “If we have a Mo in the form he’s had for so many years, that will be a big help for us towards the end of the season.”

For us, that’s the clearest sign yet that everything could hinge on one last run from a Liverpool legend.