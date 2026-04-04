Alexander Isak decision made as Liverpool ring in the changes vs Man City

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has been left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for the impending FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

The Sweden international had made a welcome return to the training pitch this week. However, it seems that Saturday’s clash has come too soon for the striker.

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The footballer returned to team training on Thursday following a three-month injury layoff period.

No Alexander Isak as Liverpool vs Man City team news drops

It should come as absolutely no surprise to fans that Arne Slot was not prepared to risk his summer signing in the FA Cup.

News of the 26-year-old’s lack of involvement this weekend was shared by Liverpool’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Reds to take on Manchester City 🔴 #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2026

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Having only just returned to team training, having suffered a severe ankle injury (and fibula fracture) back in December, it would have been the height of foolishness to rush Isak back for the City clash.

It seems the earliest we can likely expect to see the former Newcastle United hitman back in the matchday squad will be for one or both of our upcoming knockout clashes with PSG in the Champions League.

James Pearce reported on X: “The decision was taken that it’s too soon for Alexander Isak to be involved after just two full training sessions following over three months out.”

Liverpool make a couple of changes

Joe Gomez swaps in for Jeremie Frimpong following Liverpool’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Brighton on the south coast.

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo likewise drop out, with Slot selecting Curtis Jones and Mo Salah to face Pep Guardiola’s title-chasers.

Giorgi Mamardashvili holds on to his spot in goal, with Alisson Becker’s injury woes set to keep him sidelined for a while longer.

It’s perhaps a slightly stronger starting-XI than we were expecting, given the significance of the tie on the horizon beyond our trip to Manchester.

We hope these selections don’t backfire on the manager ahead of arguably our most important game of the season next week.