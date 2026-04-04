Slot should be embarrassed after what Lijnders did on touchline during Man City vs Liverpool

Pep Lijnders handed Arne Slot one of his worst days as Liverpool manager yet this term.
The stand-in Manchester City boss (Pep Guardiola was serving a touchline ban) was spotted celebrating wildly on the touchline as his side dominated the Reds in the FA Cup.
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The Sky Blues picked up a 4-0 win over the Merseysiders to secure passage through to the semi-finals in the cup.
Pep Lijnders humbles Arne Slot during Man City vs Liverpool
We can appreciate the excitement at this City performance, but it does sting a little to see Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant spinning around with joy at this dismantling of his former employers.
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No shame from Lijnders, this kind of celebration isn’t it, especially against a former club.
pic.twitter.com/n7WL8exnan
— Red wave (@Red_waveLFC) April 4, 2026
The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele spotted the Dutchman ‘giving it large’ to his opposite number as Antoine Semenyo struck in the second half to make it 3-0.
3-0 Semenyo and Lijnders gives it large in the direction of Slot.
— Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 4, 2026
Frankly, it should be embarrassing for Slot that his Liverpool side has put up so little fight after conceding a first-half penalty.
The fact that it’s Pep Guardiola’s number two, and not the main man himself, to be humiliating the Reds’ head coach only makes it worse.
Liverpool can’t continue with Arne Slot
Liverpool fans walking out before the hour mark, a former assistant doing everything but cartwheels in celebration on the touchline…
How can we all seriously turn around at the end of this season and say, “Ah, it’s fine – he’ll fix it next season?”
This isn’t an injury-inspired blip, as we’ve seen previously under Jurgen Klopp in 2020/21.
It’s an absolute collapse in mentality and intensity; a betrayal of the principles that guided Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table.
This isn’t a Liverpool side that needs a couple of tweaks courtesy of the summer transfer window.
It needs an exorcism – and that has to start with the head coach, Arne Slot.
Pep didn’t even look happy. He knows he ain’t playing against the real Liverpool, the Liverpool under klopp.
Slot has to go – should have gone earlier!!
How do you take a team that romped last seasons Premiership – spend £450m – and make it worse.
Last seasons team was basically JK’s team + Chiesa who doesn’t get a decent chance under Slot.
Is it that the powers that be who appointed Slot and allowed the spend of the said £450m are just protecting their own arses.
Seriously why are the players not performing well. I think the fault lies with the whole team and not just the coach. Mo S was pathetic and will not be a loss when he goes.
I do not agree mo is the problem. Who changed the formation and totally crippled mo? You don’t simply change the way your best and most expensive player plays. He signed for 2 years, get the most of him in his best position with the right support. Everyone is simply blaming mo because he is not the same mo we saw last season but is this the same system we played last season? Slot keeps blaming low blocks and he wants opponents to attack them just like psg. Now man city attacked us every moment and we totally got outclassed. It is quite obvious slot is not up there as a top coach yet and we do not have time for him to continue messing around. Once we lose ucl spot next season, we will lose our good players and we will not have the budget to sign good players and they might not want to come. Hope you see where I’m coming from. The current team is like a fighting rooster who has lost very badly and morale is rock bottom. We need a new trainer to get the rooster up fighting with pride again!
Above all, and everything, what needs to be said about the decline of Liverpool it’s the mismanagement of the owners FSG.
Years of neglect and underinvestment, with the best manager klopp, punching above his weight until inevitably even klopp got fed up with just 35 million a season. Klopp walked away because of FSG.
They replaced klopp with a third rate Dutch manager, with a 64 page dossier from Richard Hughes. Richard Hughes who was behind the sale of Diaz, the hardest working player at our club, and a shambles of a transfer window that spent 450 million on lightweight players that have made us worse..
You can only blame slot for so much, but the people who brought Hughes and slot to Liverpool are FSG.
FSG who forced out klopp.
We are a shadow of what we were under klopp. We are not competitive, we can’t defend, the midfield looks lost, and so does wirtz. Manchester city are not what they once were but they are miles ahead of this Liverpool team in terminal decline under slot.
As FSG raises ticket prices at Anfield, and they haven’t finished yet, the question to ask us are FSG making the wrong decisions at our club.
With or without champions league next season the squad needs a massive overhaul. Key players past their best, not strong enough in defence or the midfield, we are talking about 7 players that are needed. This has been coming for years, FSG trying to get away with not spending and trying to be competitive. We got away with it under an elite m9in klopp, we wont any longer.
Fsg were carried by klopp. Saved by klopp.
Charlatan owners FSG have been found out. Their biggest mistake is coming back to haunt them.
We had the best, klopp. But FSG didn’t back him.
Liverpool football club is embarrised on that performance. The worst and biggest in 80 years in the fa cup.
Against a Manchester city team that is a shadow of a few years ago, that was recently dismantled by an average real Madrid. It kind of sums up where this Liverpool team are heading under slot.
Under klopp most of the time we were competitive against Manchester city, for us this fixture is a massive game, if you cannot raise the performance and at least tackle and make a game of it , then it shows decline.
Far too many players missing in action again. Wirtz who cost a fortune was invisible. He did absolutely nothing,
The third conceded sums up the whole season.
Manchester city attack on the left side kirkez is not good enough defensively, wirtz tracking back offers nothing, man city advance, it daws out van d, it leaves konate against haaland and he scores.
A shambles without the ball, we’ve seen it all season.
This coach hasn’t got a clue. Slot even outdone by a former Dutch Liverpool coach who was under klopp.
The worst fa cup performance in 80 year’s. There’s far worse to come under slot and charlatan owners FSG who haven’t got a clue.
I never support Liverpool FC after sell from david moore to maybe moan stay in fucking annoy rick perry fuck up from in fucking basterds dickheads nesv owner is a george gillette and thomas or tom hicks too ok but I want from The Times Newspaper Richest People In The World League Table List Magazine or Mega Muilt of Middle East Hundred Billionaire Richest Oil Owner or two in one together too ok to buy a brand new takeover bid deal for brand new Liverpool FC owner at past
What the f**k are talking about? Your comment is very incoherent.