Slot should be embarrassed after what Lijnders did on touchline during Man City vs Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Lijnders handed Arne Slot one of his worst days as Liverpool manager yet this term.

The stand-in Manchester City boss (Pep Guardiola was serving a touchline ban) was spotted celebrating wildly on the touchline as his side dominated the Reds in the FA Cup.

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The Sky Blues picked up a 4-0 win over the Merseysiders to secure passage through to the semi-finals in the cup.

Pep Lijnders humbles Arne Slot during Man City vs Liverpool

We can appreciate the excitement at this City performance, but it does sting a little to see Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant spinning around with joy at this dismantling of his former employers.

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No shame from Lijnders, this kind of celebration isn’t it, especially against a former club.

pic.twitter.com/n7WL8exnan — Red wave (@Red_waveLFC) April 4, 2026

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele spotted the Dutchman ‘giving it large’ to his opposite number as Antoine Semenyo struck in the second half to make it 3-0.

3-0 Semenyo and Lijnders gives it large in the direction of Slot. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 4, 2026

Frankly, it should be embarrassing for Slot that his Liverpool side has put up so little fight after conceding a first-half penalty.

The fact that it’s Pep Guardiola’s number two, and not the main man himself, to be humiliating the Reds’ head coach only makes it worse.

Liverpool can’t continue with Arne Slot

Liverpool fans walking out before the hour mark, a former assistant doing everything but cartwheels in celebration on the touchline…

How can we all seriously turn around at the end of this season and say, “Ah, it’s fine – he’ll fix it next season?”

This isn’t an injury-inspired blip, as we’ve seen previously under Jurgen Klopp in 2020/21.

It’s an absolute collapse in mentality and intensity; a betrayal of the principles that guided Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table.

This isn’t a Liverpool side that needs a couple of tweaks courtesy of the summer transfer window.

It needs an exorcism – and that has to start with the head coach, Arne Slot.