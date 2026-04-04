Huge Arne Slot sack development drops ahead of crunch Man City vs Liverpool clash 

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It seems Liverpool are planning with Arne Slot to remain at the helm beyond the 2025/26 season.

The Dutchman told the press that he remains involved in squad planning ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

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The Merseysiders are expected to pursue an absolute minimum of one new winger (ideally two). Additional squad needs, including at the heart of the defence, are likely to also be addressed.

Arne Slot is involved in Liverpool’s summer transfer planning

Arne Slot’s Liverpool future currently looks far from certain, with the Reds’ season hanging on a knife’s edge.

Defeat in both the club’s remaining knockout games – against Manchester City (FA Cup) and PSG (Champions League) – would surely see the cries against the manager swell even further.

Yet, the Dutchman’s comments to the press, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), may suggest otherwise – at least as far as Liverpool’s decision-makers are concerned.

🚨 Arne Slot on if he’s heavily involved in planning for this summer transfer window at Liverpool… “Yes I am. And I know why you ask this question.” pic.twitter.com/PtSy9V9oQ4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2026

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We know that FSG remain steadfastly behind Slot, even with the Reds at serious risk of missing out on Champions League football. Our American owners want to see an improvement, of course, but believe the 47-year-old is the right man to ride the turbulence.

Are Liverpool just playing their cards close to their chest?

Who’s to say that, behind the scenes, key decision-makers aren’t juggling multiple eventualities?

Can we say with absolute certainty that Xabi Alonso or other managerial candidates aren’t being kept in the loop in the event that Slot fails to salvage something from the season?

In our minds, the decision already feels made. It would take a miracle of truly epic proportions to see Liverpool lift the Champions League trophy in Budapest. And we don’t think that potentially qualifying for Europe’s premier competition by the skin of our teeth will be enough on its own.

If Liverpool have any inkling that they could replace the man in the dugout this summer, they’re not going to clearly communicate that to Slot at this stage of the campaign.

It feels like we’re steering towards one inevitable conclusion.