‘I feel bad for the fans’ – Van Dijk reacts to Liverpool collapse

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s the kind of defeat that leaves more questions than answers for Liverpool and captain Virgil van Dijk didn’t shy away from addressing both the performance and the reaction from supporters.

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Speaking to ESPN via Liverpoolfc.com after the 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City, the Dutch centre-back took responsibility while also acknowledging the frustration felt by fans inside the Etihad.

Van Dijk admits ‘very difficult’ day for Liverpool

The 34-year-old defender was clear about how tough the defeat was to process.

He said: “Very difficult – very difficult to accept, very difficult to be out there. Very tough day and I feel bad for the fans as well.”

That sense of accountability continued when discussing his role in the opening goal, with the skipper explaining the penalty incident in detail.

He added: “It went so fast… it’s a split-second decision. Eventually I managed to block the shot but the penalty is given already.”

It’s a moment that completely shifted the game, because up until that point, we had actually been competitive and in control for spells.

The Netherlands international also made it clear where responsibility lies, stating: “All the responsibility, we are the ones not performing on the pitch.”

Van Dijk responds to fans leaving early

One of the most talked-about moments of the afternoon came when sections of the travelling support left before full-time, something rarely seen from us.

Van Dijk addressed that directly, saying: “I can understand that [supporters leaving before full-time]…

“Obviously we would love them to be staying up until the end but if you’re 4-0 down and the way we played second half then I can understand the anger.”

That honesty reflects the reality of the situation, because the second-half collapse offered very little encouragement.

Looking ahead, our No.4 stressed the need to move on quickly with a huge Champions League tie looming.

He said: “Very important to try to get it out of the system as soon as possible… the reality is that midweek there is a hungry and very good PSG waiting for us.”

When you combine this with Jermaine Pennant’s criticism and the scenes involving Pep Lijnders celebrating on the touchline, it’s clear the pressure is intensifying, and how we respond in Paris could define the remainder of our season.