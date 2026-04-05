‘I’ve never seen this’ – Fowler stunned by Liverpool collapse vs City

It’s not just the result that’s worrying after our defeat to Manchester City, it’s the manner of it, and Robbie Fowler has summed up exactly what many of us were thinking watching that collapse unfold.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
Speaking on TNT Sports, the former Liverpool striker didn’t hold back when assessing what he saw from Arne Slot’s side, particularly after such a promising opening.
Fowler stunned by Liverpool’s collapse in confidence
Fowler admitted he was shocked by how quickly our performance fell apart after starting well.
He said: “I’ve never seen a Liverpool team so devoid of confidence after starting the game so well… then all of a sudden, the confidence has just gone.”
That’s the key issue right now, because for 30 minutes we looked like we could compete, with good build-up play and chances created, but once City took control, everything unravelled far too easily.
The ex-England international also pointed to key individuals, noting how even our most reliable players looked affected.
He added: “Mo Salah had a few chances… that’s a team that is devoid of confidence now.”
That aligns with what we saw, especially with Mo Salah missing big chances and the entire attack lacking sharpness once the momentum shifted.
Leadership concerns raised ahead of PSG clash
Fowler didn’t just focus on confidence either, because he highlighted something arguably even more concerning: a lack of leadership on the pitch.
He said: “Leaders out there to try and drag people through the tough times… that’s probably what we’re not seeing with this Liverpool team.”
That echoes what Dominik Szoboszlai admitted after the match about a lack of fighting spirit, while Virgil van Dijk also took responsibility and spoke about how tough the situation is for the squad and supporters.
Our former No.9 also made it clear that the responsibility now falls heavily on Arne Slot to lift the group ahead of a huge European tie.
Fowler explained: “It’s up to the manager to go in there and try and get these players… give them a little bit of a lift, because they’ve got a massive game Wednesday.”
That’s the reality we’re facing now, because if we produce anything like that second-half performance against Paris Saint-Germain, the outcome feels inevitable, and this difficult spell could very quickly become something much worse.
You have to feel sorry for slot, he’s been hung out to dry. No leadership from FSG. The performance yesterday wasn’t a surprise, it’s been there all season, it was there in the last five months of last season. The dressing room was lost months ago, the manager should have been replaced months ago, with decent owners he would have been.
We now drift aimlessly without hope. We are back to dark days at Anfield pre klopp.
Rodgers Hodgson , in terminal decline without the right manager, and owners FSG who ain’t got a clue.
With a boatload of cash buying poor additions, we all saw this as a slow-motion car crash. It is down to the buying, the contract awarding to old, slow players, and relying on Gomez, Jones types as starters. There is a reason Klopp didn’t start them! Board is swful, manager not a leader, players unskilled or over the hill.
You don’t need to feel sorry for Slot — he’s authored this season himself. Liverpool FC have lost 15 games and dropped points consistently. That’s not “being hung out to dry,” that’s systemic failure on the pitch. There’s been no intensity, no physicality, no cohesion, and no visible game model. Players are routinely outmuscled, second to every ball, and when we go behind the response is resignation, not reaction. That’s coaching. That’s standards. That’s the manager. Blaming Fenway Sports Group for what we see every week doesn’t hold up when the fundamentals — effort, organisation, mentality — are missing. Those are non-negotiables regardless of ownership structure. I’ve supported this club for decades, and this is as mentally and physically weak as I’ve seen it — much weaker than even the sides under Roy Hodgson and Roy Evans. At least those teams showed some fight at times.
Comparing this to pre-Jürgen Klopp days is fair — but the key difference is this decline looks self-inflicted on the training ground and in the tactical setup.
This isn’t bad luck. It’s bad management.
i believe it is what it is. Sacking slot at this time or moment isnt wise because even if the next manage comes in… he could do well…. maybe not do well.
Why is it not bad management when last year liverpool won? whatever it is stick with your manage until end of season and i hope liverpool lose every game in style after this man city defeat. may psg rack them with a total aggregate of 10-0 and the rest of the league games may they be hammered by 3 goals to nil..
GLORY GLORY MAN UNITED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1