‘I’ve never seen this’ – Fowler stunned by Liverpool collapse vs City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s not just the result that’s worrying after our defeat to Manchester City, it’s the manner of it, and Robbie Fowler has summed up exactly what many of us were thinking watching that collapse unfold.

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Speaking on TNT Sports, the former Liverpool striker didn’t hold back when assessing what he saw from Arne Slot’s side, particularly after such a promising opening.

Fowler stunned by Liverpool’s collapse in confidence

Fowler admitted he was shocked by how quickly our performance fell apart after starting well.

He said: “I’ve never seen a Liverpool team so devoid of confidence after starting the game so well… then all of a sudden, the confidence has just gone.”

That’s the key issue right now, because for 30 minutes we looked like we could compete, with good build-up play and chances created, but once City took control, everything unravelled far too easily.

The ex-England international also pointed to key individuals, noting how even our most reliable players looked affected.

He added: “Mo Salah had a few chances… that’s a team that is devoid of confidence now.”

That aligns with what we saw, especially with Mo Salah missing big chances and the entire attack lacking sharpness once the momentum shifted.

Leadership concerns raised ahead of PSG clash

Fowler didn’t just focus on confidence either, because he highlighted something arguably even more concerning: a lack of leadership on the pitch.

He said: “Leaders out there to try and drag people through the tough times… that’s probably what we’re not seeing with this Liverpool team.”

That echoes what Dominik Szoboszlai admitted after the match about a lack of fighting spirit, while Virgil van Dijk also took responsibility and spoke about how tough the situation is for the squad and supporters.

Our former No.9 also made it clear that the responsibility now falls heavily on Arne Slot to lift the group ahead of a huge European tie.

Fowler explained: “It’s up to the manager to go in there and try and get these players… give them a little bit of a lift, because they’ve got a massive game Wednesday.”

That’s the reality we’re facing now, because if we produce anything like that second-half performance against Paris Saint-Germain, the outcome feels inevitable, and this difficult spell could very quickly become something much worse.