‘Really damaging’ – Murphy makes worrying Liverpool claim after City loss

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s one thing losing to Manchester City, but the way we fell apart has raised serious concerns, and Danny Murphy hasn’t held back in explaining why this result could have wider consequences for Liverpool.

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Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Red delivered a blunt assessment of both the performance and what it means heading into a crucial week.

Murphy highlights major drop-off after strong start

Referencing the defeat, Murphy acknowledged that we actually began the game well, which only makes what followed even more frustrating.

He said: “It was a damaging performance for Arne Slot… the 1st 20 or 30, I thought Liverpool looked good. They looked competitive.”

That opening spell did offer some encouragement, with our midfield linking play and chances being created, but as has been the case too often this season, we failed to take advantage.

Once City took control, the tone of the game completely shifted, and Murphy was clear that the warning signs were obvious even before half-time.

He added: “By the time halftime come and they were 2-0 down, it felt like it was too big a mountain.”

That sense of inevitability is exactly what frustrated supporters most, especially given how quickly belief seemed to drain from the team.

Confidence and identity concerns ahead of PSG

Murphy didn’t stop at analysing the match itself, because he pointed to deeper issues within the squad that now need addressing immediately.

He said: “The second half performance from Liverpool again asks a lot of questions. Too many players not at it… they lost energy, they lost confidence. They lost a bit of an idea about what they were trying to do.”

That lack of direction ties in with what Dominik Szoboszlai admitted about mentality, while Virgil van Dijk also spoke about how tough the situation feels inside the dressing room.

The former midfielder also warned about the wider impact of this defeat, particularly with such a huge Champions League tie looming.

Murphy explained: “Leading into a PSG game against such quality… it creates negativity in the fan base, the players look a bit doubtful of what they’re doing. I think it’s really damaging.”

That’s the reality now facing Arne Slot and his squad, because if we don’t respond quickly in Paris, this difficult period risks turning into something far more damaging for our season.