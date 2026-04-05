Szoboszlai sparks fury with Liverpool supporters after 4-0 loss

(Pictures via GeronimoMCI on X)

It’s one thing to lose heavily at Manchester City, but what happened at full-time involving Dominik Szoboszlai has struck a nerve with Liverpool supporters in a way that goes far beyond the result.

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With 8,000 travelling Reds inside the Etihad on Easter weekend, thousands of pounds spent and more trips ahead to Paris, this was supposed to be a moment where players and fans stood together, not against each other.

Szoboszlai gesture leaves Liverpool fans furious

Footage posted on X by GeronimoMCI showed the midfielder reacting towards the away end after the 4-0 defeat, in scenes that quickly turned tense.

Szoboszlai stood in front of the travelling support shrugging his shoulders before waving his arms in the air, while fans made their feelings known following another collapse.

That reaction hasn’t gone down well at all, and it’s not hard to see why when you consider what those supporters had just witnessed and what they continue to invest to follow this team everywhere.

This is Easter weekend, ticket prices have just been announced to rise again, and yet thousands still made the trip, with many more preparing to travel to Paris in midweek despite knowing it’s only the first leg and we’re going into it in poor form.

Growing disconnect between players and supporters

What makes this worse is that Szoboszlai himself admitted the “fighting spirit wasn’t there enough”, which only strengthens the feeling that frustration should be directed inward, not outward.

Virgil van Dijk also struck a very different tone, openly admitting he felt bad for the fans and recognising their frustration, which is exactly the kind of leadership supporters expect in moments like this.

Instead, this incident risks creating a damaging divide at a time when we need unity more than ever, because the reality is simple: we all want the same thing.

No one benefits from players reacting like this, especially not ahead of a huge Champions League tie, and if anything, it only fuels the perception that parts of this squad are becoming disconnected from the people who follow them week in, week out.

We’ve seen tough periods before and come through them together, but moments like this don’t help, and the sooner that message is understood, the better for everyone involved.