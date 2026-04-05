‘We are missing something’ – Szoboszlai pinpoints Liverpool issue

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s the kind of brutally honest assessment that reflects exactly what we all saw from Liverpool at the Etihad, with Dominik Szoboszlai openly questioning the team’s mentality after the 4-0 defeat.

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Speaking to TNT Sports via BBC Sport, the Hungarian midfielder didn’t hold back as he dissected a performance that has left serious concerns ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG.

Szoboszlai questions Liverpool mentality

Szoboszlai immediately pointed to the lack of cutting edge and defensive discipline that ultimately cost us.

He said: “I don’t know. When you do something and there is no result for it it makes no sense. We had chances and missed them, we conceded an easy penalty. We lose 4-0.

“We cannot concede as much as we concede. Nothing else to say.”

That frustration is understandable given how the game unfolded, because despite a bright start, once we fell behind, the control completely disappeared.

The 25-year-old midfielder also explained how quickly belief drained out of the side, adding: “After 1-0 down you still believe… At 2-0 the chances are lower and lower.”

It’s a telling insight into the mindset of the group, especially when compared to previous Liverpool teams that thrived on adversity.

‘Fighting spirit wasn’t there enough’

The most concerning part of Szoboszlai’s assessment came when he directly addressed what was missing.

He admitted: “The fighting spirit wasn’t there enough, the mentality wasn’t there enough. None of us were there to be honest as much as we could.”

That’s a huge statement from a player at the heart of the team, and one that aligns with what many of us have been feeling during this inconsistent run.

The Hungary international didn’t shy away from the difficulty of the situation either, saying: “It’s a hard time but we have to stick together… we have to get in our head this is not the season we would like to end.”

With Paris Saint-Germain next, the former RB Leipzig man stressed the need for an immediate response: “We have to forget as much as we can and as soon as we can and just keep on fighting all the time.”

When you combine that with what we saw from Pep Lijnders on the touchline and the criticism coming from figures like Jermaine Pennant, it’s clear this isn’t just a bad result, it’s a deeper issue that needs fixing quickly if we’re to salvage anything from this season.