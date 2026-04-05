‘We don’t want them to leave early’ – Slot sends message to Liverpool fans

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s a moment that felt unfamiliar for all of us watching Liverpool, with supporters heading for the exits long before full-time, and Arne Slot has now addressed it directly.

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Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, the Dutchman acknowledged what happened in the stands while making it clear where the responsibility lies.

Slot responds to fans leaving early

Referencing his post-match comments via Liverpoolfc.com, Slot didn’t shy away from the issue, but he also made it clear the players must take accountability.

He said: “We don’t want them to leave early – we have to perform better. That’s the first thing.”

That admission speaks volumes because, as supporters, we rarely see that reaction from our travelling fanbase, even in difficult moments.

The former Feyenoord boss went on to praise those who stayed behind and backed the team, adding: “The good thing is the fans have always been supportive, even today; during large spells of the first half they were very loud, before the game they were very loud.”

It’s an important point, because despite the eventual collapse, the atmosphere early on showed that belief was still there before the performance dropped off.

Pressure builds ahead of PSG clash

Slot also made it clear that the response now has to come quickly, with a huge Champions League tie looming.

He said: “So, it’s up to us not only to react for them but also to ourselves. And that’s what we need to do Wednesday, when we again face a very good team.”

That next test, away to Paris Saint-Germain, now feels even more significant given the current run of form and the manner of this defeat.

The 47-year-old highlighted a key issue that has crept into our performances, explaining: “But in moments of defending, we need to be much more ruthless than we’ve been today.”

That lack of defensive sharpness was brutally exposed by City, especially after we lost control following the opening goal.

When you combine this with the scenes involving Pep Lijnders celebrating on the touchline and Jermaine Pennant’s strong criticism of the performance, it’s clear the pressure is building rapidly, and the next few games could define not just our season, but how Slot is viewed moving forward.