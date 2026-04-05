‘Where do we go from here?’ – Aldridge’s worrying Liverpool verdict

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s the kind of reaction that sums up exactly how many of us felt watching Liverpool collapse at the Etihad, and former striker John Aldridge didn’t hide his emotions after the defeat.

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Speaking in a video posted on X, the Liverpool legend gave a raw and honest assessment following the 4-0 loss to Manchester City, a result that has only increased the pressure heading into a huge Champions League clash.

Aldridge ‘gutted’ after Liverpool collapse

Aldridge made it clear just how difficult it was to process what we had just witnessed.

He said: “I’m needing a bit of counselling here, and after what we’ve been put through this year, Liverpool. I can’t believe What I’m seeing, to be quite honest.”

That sense of disbelief is understandable given how the game unfolded, because for 30 minutes we were competitive before completely falling apart after conceding.

The former No.8 continued: “I’m gutted, to be honest. I don’t know where we’re going to go from here.”

That line alone highlights the uncertainty surrounding the team right now, especially when you consider how quickly things have unravelled in recent weeks.

PSG fears grow as pressure increases

The Irishman also looked ahead, and his concerns about what’s coming next will worry supporters even more.

He admitted: “The Champions League is going to be really tough, League Cup’s gone. And so, I don’t know. I really don’t know where we are at the moment.”

That brutally honest assessment mirrors what many of us are thinking, particularly with Paris Saint-Germain up next.

Aldridge went even further when discussing that upcoming test, saying: “I’m really not looking forward to Wednesday because I think Paris are a better team, more dangerous team than Man City.”

That’s a stark warning, especially after what we’ve just seen against Pep Guardiola’s side with Pep Lijnders rubbing the defeat in our face.

He did, however, call for a response from the players, adding: “We’ve got to show a little bit more b******s probably as players to get a result there, to take it to Anfield.”

When you combine that with Jermaine Pennant’s recent criticism of the same performance, it’s clear the concern isn’t isolated, and with Arne Slot under growing pressure, the next few days could define our entire season.