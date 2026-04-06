“It’s not nice” – Alan Shearer hated seeing one Liverpool player ‘suffer’ in Etihad mauling

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer hated seeing one Liverpool player ‘suffer’ in the 4-0 drubbing by Manchester City on Saturday.

It was a result which summed up the Reds’ miserable season, and it was a particularly galling afternoon for Mo Salah, who missed several chances he’d have gobbled up at his peak, in addition to fluffing his lines from the penalty spot.

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The Egyptian’s final campaign with LFC has proven to be by far his least productive, with Steve Nicol among those who’ve called for him to be dropped, and Joe Hart said that it was ‘difficult‘ to watch the 33-year-old endure such a nightmare of a performance.

Shearer hated seeing Salah ‘suffer’ on Saturday

Shearer aired similar sentiments about the Liverpool winger, referencing one first-half opportunity where he hesitated and duly allowed Abdukodir Khusanov to get back and snuff out the chance.

The Newcastle legend said of Salah on The Rest Is Football: “It’s not nice to see and he misses the penalty as well. It was just one of those days. To see a Premier League great suffer like he did is not nice.”

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Saturday was a rough one for Salah and Liverpool

Even if the Egyptian King never scores again for Liverpool, his status as one of the club’s greatest ever players is beyond dispute, but it’s a crying shame that his time with the Reds appears to be petering out to a sobering anti-climax.

Saturday was one of those days where it felt that, no matter how hard he might try, nothing was going to come off for him, with the penalty miss and aforementioned first-half chance summing up an afternoon to forget.

The entire campaign has been difficult for him, with just 10 goals netted by Easter and the fallout from his infamous tirade after the draw at Leeds in December, and the defeat to Man City will go down as another low point in 2025/26 for him and LFC.

Shearer’s sentiments may well be shared by many, but irrespective of what happens between now and 24 May, Salah will be guaranteed a poignant send-off in his final game at Anfield when Brentford visit L4 to round off the Premier League season.

Hopefully he can swiftly put Saturday behind him and round off his legendary Liverpool career with a few more special moments in the next few weeks.