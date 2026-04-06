Damning Alisson stat emerges after Liverpool’s 4-0 loss to Man City

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There are some numbers that don’t just explain a result, they expose a much deeper issue developing across an entire season.

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Liverpool’s heavy defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup has only intensified scrutiny on our performances, and one statistic involving Alisson Becker sums up exactly where things are going wrong.

Alisson absence tells the story

As reported by Empire of the Kop, one key trend has emerged when the Brazilian goalkeeper hasn’t been available.

Liverpool have lost 15 games this season in all competitions, 10 losses have come when Alisson hasn’t played (one of them being when he went off injured vs Galatasaray in September, in the 56th minute).

To put it more simply, when Alisson isn’t playing, we’re a lot more likely to lose.

That means roughly two-thirds of our defeats this season have come without our No.1 between the sticks, which is a damning reflection of just how important the 33-year-old remains to this side.

It’s not just about shot-stopping either, as his presence brings calmness, organisation and confidence to a defensive unit that has looked fragile in recent weeks.

Pressure grows on Slot before PSG

The issue becomes even more concerning when looking ahead, especially with Giorgi Mamardashvili struggling to convince during Alisson’s absence.

The Georgian has lost five of his last six games (only win against third tier Barnsley in the FA Cup), and concerns around his distribution have already been highlighted, with one moment against Brighton showing how uncomfortable we can look when building from the back.

Arne Slot has already confirmed that Alisson is expected to miss both Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain, leaving us in a difficult position heading into the most important week of the season.

After being dismantled 4-0 by Manchester City, where we faded badly after conceding, the pressure is firmly on the Dutchman to find solutions quickly.

With our campaign hanging in the balance and a daunting trip to Paris next, the absence of arguably our most reliable performer couldn’t have come at a worse time.