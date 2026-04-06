‘Every good story comes to an end’ – Lijnders speaks after Liverpool backlash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Pep Lijnders now watching on from the other side after playing such a key role during the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, it was strange to see him speak so passionately after full time.

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Speaking in his post-match press conference via ESPN, the Dutchman was asked about a major departure in Manchester City’s squad and he delivered a strong statement.

Lijnders’ ‘end of story’ comment lands badly for Liverpool fans

After watching City dismantle us 4-0, our former assistant delivered a line that feels poignant.

He said: “Every good story comes to an end. I hope he enjoys the last months – there are only six weeks – and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention as well.”

Those comments were aimed at Bernardo Silva, with our former staff member all but confirming he will leave at the end of the season.

With Pep Guardiola suspended, whether Lijnders was the man who was supposed to deliver this news or not – is hard to tell.

Pressure builds as Liverpool look for response

What makes this even harder to take is the context in which those words arrived, coming immediately after a heavy defeat where City completely outplayed us.

Lijnders himself had already been criticised for his touchline celebrations during the game, with many fans feeling it crossed a line given his deep connection to the club.

At the same time, there is a growing sense that we need leadership and unity more than ever, especially with Arne Slot facing huge pressure ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG.

That’s why discussions around the future structure of the coaching staff are already starting to emerge, particularly after Steven Gerrard admitted he would be open to returning in an assistant role if asked.

Right now though, all of that feels secondary, because performances like this only reinforce the feeling that we’re at a turning point, and how we respond in the next few weeks will define where this story goes next.