‘FA Cup wouldn’t have mattered’ – John Henry stance amid Slot pressure resurfaces

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s a quote from the past that suddenly feels incredibly relevant again for Liverpool, as James Pearce revisited comments made by John W Henry during a previous moment of crisis at the club.

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Writing for The Athletic, Pearce took us back to 2012, when Fenway Sports Group made the call to sack Kenny Dalglish despite domestic cup success, and the reasoning behind that decision now casts a long shadow over what we’re currently witnessing.

Henry’s Liverpool stance resurfaces after collapse

Speaking at the time, the Liverpool owner made it clear that silverware alone wasn’t enough if the overall trajectory of the team wasn’t right.

He said: “The FA Cup would not have made any difference had he won it. I think it was obvious to every Liverpool fan that something was wrong and something needed to be done.”

That line will hit home for many supporters right now, because while the FA Cup exit itself may not define Arne Slot’s future, the manner of the defeat absolutely does.

Pearce explains that the club’s priorities have remained consistent over the years, with Champions League qualification viewed as far more important than domestic cup success due to the financial and sporting implications.

Why Liverpool’s current situation feels familiar

The Athletic journalist makes it clear that this latest defeat is significant not because we’re out of the competition, but because of how it happened.

He wrote: “Winning the FA Cup would not have saved Arne Slot’s job this summer… however, it is the manner of the humiliating 4-0 quarter-final defeat… that should set alarm bells ringing on both sides of the Atlantic.”

That performance has amplified concerns that were already building, especially with the team collapsing after half-time and looking devoid of confidence.

Those fears have been echoed elsewhere, with John Aldridge admitting he’s worried about facing PSG, while Danny Murphy warned that recent displays are creating negativity around the squad.

When you put it all together, the message from FSG’s past and Liverpool’s present feels aligned, because it’s not just about results anymore, it’s about whether this team still looks like one heading in the right direction.