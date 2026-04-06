‘Going to be a massacre’ – World Cup winner expects ‘walk in the park’ for PSG against Liverpool

(Photos by Kate McShane and Harry How/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are set to ‘massacre’ Liverpool when the teams meet in the Champions League over the next fortnight, according to a one-time World Cup winner.

PSG eliminated the Reds en route to winning this competition last year, and whereas Arne Slot’s side were well on their way to a famous Premier League triumph then, they now find themselves in crisis mode as they prepare to face Luis Enrique’s charges.

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Christophe Dugarry – who became a world champion with France in 1998 – believes that the reigning European champions could put the quarter-final tie to bed by the end of the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Dugarry expecting a ‘walk in the park’ for PSG

Speaking to RMC Sport, the pundit bragged: “It’s going to be a walk in the park, honestly. Liverpool are disastrous. 14 wins, 10 losses, and 7 draws since the start of the season in the league. They’re catastrophic.

“I’m not going to say they have bad players, but they don’t play together. In my opinion, the difference in level is colossal. I think PSG will wrap up the quarter-final in the first leg.

“Have you seen Liverpool play? They’re catastrophic! They have no legs; they have nothing. Technically they have good players; they’re not clumsy, but they play at a snail’s pace.

“When you see the intensity PSG manages to bring, with their legs back, with their mental strength and everything else they’ve regained… There’s no comparison between the two teams. It’s going to be a massacre!”

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PSG are huge favourites, but it’d be foolish to write off Liverpool

It’s hard to think of too many other European ties where Liverpool have gone in with such low expectations, and if PSG are in the sort of mood which saw them hammer eight goals past Chelsea in the previous round, the Reds could be in for a similarly unforgiving rout if they’re not careful.

The four-goal surrender to Manchester City on Saturday was the last thing we needed in terms of confidence for the daunting task in Paris this week, and Enrique’s side will also have the benefit of a free weekend between the two quarter-final games after their Ligue 1 fixture against Lens was controversially postponed.

Slot’s team have taken down some of Europe’s top teams this season, including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, but it could take their best two performances yet if they’re to end PSG’s hopes of a repeat Champions League triumph.

Other than championing blind faith, it’s difficult to make a case for Liverpool to progress any further in the tournament, although Dugarry’s emphatic dismissal of our chances ought to serve as motivational fuel for the Merseyside outfit.

All we ask is that the Reds leave absolutely nothing to spare in terms of effort and performance levels, just as they did in going out to PSG at Anfield 13 months ago, but hopefully this time the outcome will be different.