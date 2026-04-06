‘I’m fed up’ – Cascarino slams Wirtz after Liverpool collapse vs City

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s a criticism that will divide opinion among Liverpool supporters, but Tony Cascarino has gone in hard on Florian Wirtz following our heavy defeat to Manchester City.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former striker didn’t hold back when analysing the German international’s performance and overall contribution in recent weeks.

Cascarino labels Wirtz a ‘showboater’

The ex-Republic of Ireland forward made it clear that, in his view, Wirtz is overcomplicating things at a time when we need efficiency and end product.

He said: “I’m fed up with Wirtz’s little flicks. He keeps flicking everything!”

Cascarino even compared elements of the 22-year-old’s game to entertainment rather than effectiveness, which will frustrate supporters who have backed the midfielder’s technical ability.

He added: “Do you remember the Harlem Globetrotters? They were a team that would showboat… I’m watching some Liverpool players, and I think Wirtz is one of the biggest offenders of it, who showboat when they play.”

That criticism goes beyond just one performance, because it feeds into a wider narrative about our current style under Arne Slot and whether it’s producing enough cutting edge.

Concerns over impact as Wirtz pressure builds

Cascarino did acknowledge the talent that the former Bayer Leverkusen star possesses, but questioned whether that ability is translating into decisive moments.

He said: “I’m not denying he’s a hugely talented lad, but if I’m looking at numbers of what he actually creates for the team and goals, it’s really low. He’s a showboater. That’s how I see him.”

That’s a strong claim, especially when you consider how highly rated Wirtz was before arriving, and how he previously influenced games in Germany.

The pundit concluded by highlighting a contrast with the player’s earlier form: “I watched him… and he was not a showboater. He would do it every now and again but he also had a massive effect on the way they played.”

That point ties in with what Wirtz himself admitted earlier in the season, when he spoke about needing to adapt and become stronger in English football, while Paul Scholes also suggested his presence has shifted us towards a more possession-heavy approach.

Right now, though, with Dominik Szoboszlai questioning mentality and Virgil van Dijk admitting how tough things feel, the focus is less on style and more on substance, especially with PSG next on the horizon.