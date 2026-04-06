Liverpool stance on Slot revealed but warning issued over next weeks – Pearce

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It’s a line that cuts through all the noise around Liverpool right now, and James Pearce has made it clear just how quickly things could turn for Arne Slot if results don’t improve.

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Writing in The Athletic, the Liverpool correspondent outlined the club’s current stance on the Dutchman, but also issued a stark warning about what could happen if this season continues to spiral.

Liverpool stance on Slot but major warning issued

Despite the growing frustration among supporters, the ownership group are not yet ready to make a drastic decision.

Pearce reported: “FSG wants to give the Dutchman the chance to put things right next season, but that position will be untenable if the campaign completely unravels in the coming weeks.”

That word ‘untenable’ will stand out to many of us, because it highlights just how fine the margins have become after the collapse against Manchester City.

The journalist also pointed to a specific period in the match that raised serious concerns about Slot’s influence.

He added: “That period straight after half-time here was the most worrying… Liverpool got worse rather than better. He was also too slow to make substitutions.”

Those are tactical questions that will only grow louder if we fail to respond quickly.

Champions League now defines Liverpool season

The reality of our situation was summed up bluntly by Pearce, who believes everything now hinges on Europe.

He wrote: “Now it’s Champions League or bust.”

That’s a huge statement, especially when you consider the fixtures ahead and the level of opposition we’re about to face.

The Athletic journalist also cast doubt over our chances of going all the way, adding: “Bringing a seventh European Cup to Anfield in May seems fanciful.”

That aligns with concerns already raised by John Aldridge, who admitted he fears Paris Saint-Germain are a more dangerous side than City, while Danny Murphy warned recent performances have created negativity around the squad.

Pearce summed up the challenge ahead with a sobering assessment: “Given their current plight, they will need another miracle to get past PSG.”

That’s where we are now, because after such an abject surrender at the Etihad, the next few weeks won’t just define our season, they could define Slot’s future as Liverpool manager.