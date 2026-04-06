Luis Enrique sends Liverpool warning ahead of PSG clash

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

It’s the kind of composed, calculated message we would expect from a top-level coach, but Luis Enrique has made it clear that Paris Saint-Germain are ready for Liverpool.

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Speaking via PSG’s official channels after their 3-1 win over Toulouse, the Spaniard struck a calm tone, but there’s an underlying confidence in how he’s approaching the upcoming Champions League tie.

Enrique confirms PSG focus has already shifted to Liverpool

After securing three points in Ligue 1 on Friday night, the former Barcelona boss immediately turned his thoughts to facing us at the Parc des Princes.

He said: “It’s time to make the most of it and rest, especially mentally, and then prepare for the first leg against Liverpool next week.”

That line alone tells you everything about PSG’s mindset, because while we’re still reeling from a heavy defeat to Manchester City, they’re coming into this game off the back of a controlled and professional performance.

Enrique also emphasised the importance of managing his squad after the international break, highlighting how his players have handled a demanding schedule.

He explained: “I’m very happy. We knew how important these three points were… the team showed its ability to handle this match.”

That sense of stability and control is something we’ve struggled to show in recent weeks.

Liverpool facing confident and well-prepared opponent

PSG’s victory, driven by a brace from Ousmane Dembele, means they head into this tie with momentum, while we are searching for answers after a damaging FA Cup exit.

There’s already concern among former players and pundits, with John Aldridge warning that PSG are a more dangerous side than City, and Danny Murphy suggesting recent performances have created negativity around the squad.

That contrast in mood couldn’t be clearer.

Enrique’s comments might seem measured on the surface, but they underline a team that knows exactly what it’s doing and when to peak.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot and his players now have very little time to reset mentally and tactically before facing one of Europe’s most in-form sides.

If we don’t respond quickly, PSG’s calm preparation could turn into a very uncomfortable reality once the tie gets underway.