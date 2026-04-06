‘This is about action’ – Liverpool supporters’ group aiming to force FSG to reverse recent action

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly (SoS) are planning a series of matchday protests over the club’s recent decision to increase ticket prices for games at Anfield from the start of next season.

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LFC announced late last month that, over the next three years, there will be an increase to the cost of tickets ‘in line with [the] CPI annual inflation rate from January of that year’, a move which was immediately condemned by the Liverpool FC Supporters Board.

SoS have also communicated their opposition to the ticket price increase and ther intentions to demonstrate that stance in the form of protests in and around Anfield, starting with next Saturday’s home match against Fulham.

SoS to protest against Liverpool ticket price increase

A statement on their website reads: ‘Liverpool FC has chosen to ignore clear, overwhelming opposition from its own supporters and push ahead with plans to increase ticket prices for the next three seasons.

The open meeting online, the survey, and countless conversations all point to the same thing: fans do not accept this decision. And if the club’s owners won’t listen, then we make them. This is no longer about consultation. That opportunity has been and gone. This is about action.

‘Supporter groups are already organising a coordinated response. We are doing so at speed because time is against us. But the direction is clear: protests will take place. If the club does not value supporter voices, we will make ourselves difficult to ignore.’

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SoS added that the protests ‘will not be limited to one game’ and have implored as many Liverpool fans as possible to join in, whilst also urging supporters not to spend money inside Anfield and instead put it towards local independent businesses.

The statement continued: ‘This decision sits with ownership. Not just at Anfield. Not just at Chapel Street. In Boston. They have made the call. They can reverse it. We will be taking steps to make sure that message reaches them directly. Supporters will be asked to take part. When that happens, get involved.’

They concluded: ‘This isn’t just about price. It’s about direction. It’s about what kind of football club Liverpool chooses to be. One rooted in its people, or one that sees them as a revenue stream to be pushed year after year. Future supporters will live with the consequences of what happens now.’

Liverpool have reversed controversial decisions before

There have been previous instances of Liverpool fans playing their part in forcing FSG into reversing ill-conceived decisions (e.g. the European Super League, the plans for £77 ticket prices in 2016), and that could happen again if the response from the fan base is strong enough.

Having announced a club-record revenue of £703m for the 2024/25 season, it’s regrettable that the Anfield hierarchy have raised the cost of tickets from next term, thus gouging even more money out of supporters whose loyalty has been tested but never eliminated.

As SoS pointed out, the decision-makers at LFC had the opportunity to take a commendable stand against the ever-increasing cost of watching football in this country, but instead they failed to read the room when it comes to the reality that fans face every single week.

We can only hope that those at the top at Liverpool will ultimately do the right thing and reverse this controversial decision, something they’ve shown a willingness to do in the past after making similar missteps.