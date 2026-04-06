‘You don’t buy bad players’ – James sends clear message on Slot

(Photos by Jan Kruger & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s a familiar feeling creeping in for Liverpool supporters, and now David James has put into words what many of us have been thinking after that collapse at the Etihad.

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Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, the former goalkeeper assessed both Arne Slot and the wider issues within the squad following the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City, and his verdict was far more nuanced than simply blaming the manager.

David James gives verdict on Slot and Liverpool

Referencing the Dutchman’s situation, James made it clear that expectations internally at the club are likely very different from the noise outside.

He said: “You don’t buy bad players. What happens is what you do with them. You can buy a prize-winning rose bush but if you put it in the wrong place it’s not going to flourish.”

That analogy speaks volumes about where Liverpool are right now, because the squad hasn’t suddenly become poor overnight, but the performances suggest something isn’t clicking.

The ex-England international continued: “When Arne Slot was brought in, there was no way that they said if you don’t win the Premier League in your first two seasons, we’re sacking you… within that two or three years, there would have been an expectation of success.”

That perspective aligns with what we’ve heard elsewhere about the club’s long-term planning, even if the short-term reality feels far more concerning after recent results.

Liverpool mentality concerns raised before PSG

Where James’ analysis becomes more worrying is when he turns his attention to the players themselves and the patterns emerging this season.

He added: “I think the data would argue that when Liverpool go behind, they struggle… they’ve struggled to turn games around when conceding first. That’s been a trend this season.”

That is exactly what we saw again against City, where once we fell behind, the fight seemed to drain out of the team far too quickly.

The 55-year-old also questioned whether senior figures are doing enough, asking: “Is it bad recruitment if your senior players are letting you down?”

That ties into broader concerns raised by John Aldridge, who admitted he fears PSG, and Danny Murphy, who warned performances like this are damaging confidence across the squad.

James did offer a glimmer of hope, insisting the season can still be salvaged through Europe, but right now it feels like everything hinges on whether this group can respond mentally, not just tactically, in the weeks ahead.