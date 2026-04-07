Fabrizio Romano breaks big morning update that’ll have Liverpool fans on red alert a day before PSG

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has returned to team training in a huge injury boost for PSG ahead of their hosting of Liverpool in the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning, a day ahead of the clash.

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The France international had been sidelined for several weeks after having sprained his ankle during the 3-0 away win at Chelsea in the round of 16.

Bradley Barcola hands PSG injury boost ahead of Liverpool tie

It remains to be seen whether the timing will preclude Barcola from involvement in the tie either way.

🚨 Bradley Barcola, back in team training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain game against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/FpGGrgr2E0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2026

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Liverpool’s policy around returning stars – as we’ve seen recently with Alexander Isak’s exclusion from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City – would almost certainly mean the Frenchman would miss out on Wednesday.

Judging by Luis Enrique’s comments on the matter, one might reasonably suggest a return against the Reds in the second leg clash at Anfield is a likely option.

“I can’t give you information [if he’ll be back for the first leg],” the PSG boss told the press (via yahoo!sports).

“I know you can’t ask Bradley Barcola the question, but when I talk to him, I ask him how he feels.

“But nothing specific, there is no rush. The most important thing for us is that he makes a good recovery. After that, when will he be ready? I don’t know, we have to wait and see his progress.”

What do the stats say about Barcola this season?

There’s no question that having Liverpool-linked Bradley Barcola available for one of the legs will be a boost.

The left-sided winger has been one of the most outstanding performers in Ligue 1 this term. Indeed, Fotmob consider the 23-year-old (7.49/10) one of the top three wingers in French top-flight football in 2025/26, ahead of Desire Doue and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It’s no secret why the Reds are understood to be firm admirers of the footballer when looking at his ability on the ball.

Bradley Barcola stats Percentiles 0.61 non-penalty xG 96th 1.76 shots on target 96th 0.25 xA 89th 2.17 chances created 88th 0.61 big chances created 97th 1.97 successful dribbles 85th 9.15 touches in opposition box 97th

* Bradley Barcola’s per 90 stats in the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season (Fotmob)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a single Liverpool fan who would be opposed to the idea of the club signing Barcola this summer.

Though… equally hard-pressed, perhaps, to find a fan who seriously believes we could pull off the feat.