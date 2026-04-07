‘Have no chance’ – Florian Wirtz sends stern warning to teammates ahead of PSG clash

Florian Wirtz has sent a stern warning to his Liverpool teammates ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with PSG.

The Reds travel to face the European champions hurting after a damaging 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side are aware that a similar performance will once again see them punished by the French outfit – and Wirtz has admitted the Merseysiders have ‘no chance’ if they don’t do two things in particular in Paris (in comments relayed by James Pearce of The Athletic on X).

Wirtz on mentality: "We need 90mins of full energy, full commitment or we will have no chance. In difficult moments, if we concede, we have to stick together." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 7, 2026

PSG possess just as much quality all round the pitch as Manchester City did at the weekend, if not more, so we’re in for a very similar sort of game.

It’s very clear that Liverpool must improve in all aspects of their performance.

The players need quality on the ball, much more movement off it and to have the hunger and intensity that was witnessed so often last season when we were crowned Premier League champions.

Time for Wirtz to step up

It’s not the German international’s fault that he was signed for more than £100m – but with the hefty price tag comes heightened expectation.

He’s showed glimpses so far this term of what he’s really about but there’s also been games where he’s been non-existent.

The big stage is where our No. 7 can truly shine and there’s no better time to announce yourself than the quarter-final of the Champions League when your team is going through a rough patch.

The quality he possesses is undeniable but we’re yet to fully see why Richard Hughes and Co. were willing to break the bank for his services in the summer.

So far this term the former Bayer Leverkusen man has six goals and nine assists (across all competitions) but he’ll be eager to increase those numbers against the French outfit tomorrow.