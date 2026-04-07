‘He can play’ – Arne Slot reveals Alexander Isak plan ahead of PSG clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has admitted Alexander Isak is not fit enough to start against PSG in the Champions League tomorrow but is confident the striker can play a role off the bench.

Liverpool head into the huge clash in the French capital hurting after a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to rivals Manchester City at the weekend.

Isak’s return therefore comes at a good time for the Premier League champions – with Champions League success and a top four finish the only remaining objectives for the Reds.

Despite the need for a positive result against the Ligue 1 outfit, Slot has insisted our No. 9 will not be rushed back into the starting XI (in comments relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on X).

Slot on Isak: "He's finished close to a week of team training sessions so he can play a part (v PSG). We think we can get a performance out of him but not to start." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 7, 2026

Having arrived at Anfield from Newcastle for a whopping fee of £125m in the summer huge things were expected from the 26-year-old but he’s not had the chance to show Reds fans what he’s truly about just yet.

The final seven league games of the campaign provides Isak with a chance to return to sharpness and add to the three goals and single assist he’s mustered so far.

The former Real Sociedad man will also be aware that the World Cup is on the horizon in the summer and will need minutes under his belt to arrive in the United States in tip-top condition.

Slot needs a reaction against PSG

With Liverpool’s current form and the quality of PSG, especially at home, the Reds are underdogs heading into the tie.

Slot needs to be smart with the way he sets his side up tomorrow at Parc Des Princes as the tie could be well and truly over before next week’s second leg.

If we throw in a performance like we did on Saturday we have absolutely no chance.

But on the other hand, we have a squad stacked with talent who can cause Luis Enrique’s side real problems if we play with confidence and use our experience.

Tomorrow night is a huge one for Slot and his future. He’s treading on thin ice at the moment despite reportedly retaining the backing of the club’s hierarchy.