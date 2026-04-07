Liverpool have met with agents of Premier League midfielder; he’s a ‘serious option’ for FSG

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly met with the agents of a Premier League midfielder who they regard as a ‘serious option’ to potentially add to Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds continue to be linked with one prospective midfield addition in long-rumoured target Eduardo Camavinga, who Real Madrid are allegedly open to selling at the right price, and FSG also appear to have their sights set on an alternative who’s already playing in England.

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Liverpool meet with agents of Mateus Fernandes

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Anfield chiefs have met with a representative from Gestifute, the agency of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who’s viewed in L4 as a ‘serious option’ for a summer transfer.

Liverpool are believed to have the ‘most advanced interest’ in the 21-year-old, who the Irons could reluctantly sell for somewhere in the region of £55m, even if they manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Portuguese gem is also admired by Arsenal and Manchester City, although neither has made an approach for him as of yet.

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What qualities would Fernandes bring to Liverpool?

Fernandes would represent a flexible midfield option for Liverpool, capable of playing as a number 6, 8 or 10 and even deputising on the flanks occasionally, and he’s returned five goals and four assists in 35 games for West Ham so far this season (Transfermarkt).

As seen in the figures below from Fotmob comparing his 90-minute averrges with fellow Premier League midfielders, he’s adept at both winning the ball and making good use of it, and his former academy coach Filipe Celikkaya has dscribed him as the ‘future’ of Portuguese football (O Jogo).

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Accurate long balls 2.89 88th (top 12%) Successful dribbles 0.86 84th Dribble completion 63.9% 84th Pass completion 87.8% 72nd Tackles 3.04 87th Duels won 5.93 76th Possession win in final third 0.53 75th Recoveries 5.36 73rd

A scouting report from Breaking The Lines outlined how he covers plenty of ground with ‘real intensity’ whilst also dominating in duels, and he could offer the Reds a steely midfield presence in the mould of prime Fabinho.

Fernandes was one of West Ham’s standout players in their 5-2 defeat at Anfield a few weeks ago, winning eight of his 12 duels and completing 62 out of 71 passes whilst also winning two tackles (Sofascore), and that tidy performance appears to have struck a chord with Liverpool chiefs.

He certainly won’t come cheap, especially if the Irons retain their top-flight status, although we can see why the Reds would be interested in him, given his age profile, attributes and proven Premier League quality.

Let’s see if anything further develops from the reported discussions with his agents.