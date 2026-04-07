Liverpool make £69.7m summer transfer decision as Sky Sports drop Ibrahima Konate contract news

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Liverpool currently have no intention of activating their €80m [£69.7m] buy-back clause for Jarell Quansah, reports Florian Plettenberg.

The option itself is understood to expire at the end of May, but neither player nor club have offered any indication of it being activated ahead of time.

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The Englishman has been ever-present for Bayer Leverkusen this term, registering 38 appearances (3,193 minutes).

Jarell Quansah return to Liverpool looks unlikely

Sky Germany journalist Plettenberg now claims that the Merseysiders are currently not set to activate Quansah’s buy-back clause.

As reported on X (formerly Twitter), that’s partly due to the fact that the Reds are focusing on getting Ibrahima Konate on extended terms ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

🚨🆕 Liverpool still have the option to activate a buy-back clause for Jarell #Quansah until the end of May, set at €80 million. So far, however, Leverkusen have received no indication – neither from the player nor from Liverpool. #LFC‘s current focus is on extending Ibrahima… pic.twitter.com/nCYRJ8nsAB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 7, 2026

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The Liverpool No.5 has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid, though it seems such links have quietened in recent months amid the club’s turbulent domestic campaign.

How is Quansah performing at Bayer Leverkusen?

Jarell Quansah is averaging a rating of 7.19/10 in his debut Bundesliga season, according to stats provider Fotmob.

That score puts the No.4 in the range of the top 11 centre-backs playing in the German top-flight in the 2025/26 season.

The top 11 centre-backs in Bundesliga football (2025/26) 1) Nico Schlotterbeck (7.59/10) 2) Ramy Bensebaini (7.48/10) 3) Edmond Tapsoba (7.44/10) – 9) Jeff Chabot (7.22/10) 10) Willi Orban (7.21/10) 11) Jarell Quansah (7.19/10)

* Jarell Quansah compared to top-performing Bundesliga centre-backs this season (Fotmob)

While at Leverkusen, the 23-year-old has proven to be a safe pair of hands with the ball at his feet and more than competent in his duels (per 90):

90.3% succesful pass rate (84th percentile)

0.48 chances created (80th percentile)

0.62 successful dribbles (94th percentile)

62.1% duels won (74th percentile)

64.2% aerial duels won (71st percentile)

Some relatively impressive numbers for a young centre-back in one of Europe’s top five leagues, for sure.

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But even in arguably his worst season at the club, Konate is still one of the best centre-halves across all of Europe’s major leagues.

So, we can understand why Liverpool would rather invest in keeping a high-value talent at the club to avoid potentially pumping near £70m into re-signing a former star.