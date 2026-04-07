Report: Liverpool on alert for ‘extraordinary’ midfielder; his club ‘could consider’ offers

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly alert to the situation of Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid, with speculation growing over a potential exit from the Bernabeu.

The midfielder has been linked with the Reds for some time, with reports just last month indicating that Anfield chiefs are aiming to capitalise on the 23-year-old’s possible availability, should his current club be willing to cash in on him.

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Transfer correspondent Matteo Moretto had claimed that Los Blancos are prepared to entertain offers in the region of €50m (£43.6m) for the Frenchman amid a ‘growing sense’ that his time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end.

Liverpool ‘on alert’ for Camavinga

According to L’Equipe (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are among the clubs who are ‘on alert’ as Real Madrid seem open to offloading Camavinga, whose future at the Bernabeu is described as ‘increasingly uncertain’.

It’s claimed that a combination of strong competition for places and some disappointing performances from the France international could lead to this exit from Los Blancos, and his head coach Alvaro Arbeloa appeared to call him out over an error in his team’s defeat to Real Mallorca last weekend.

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said that the 15-time European champions ‘could consider the situation’ of the 23-year-old in the summer ‘in case of a good proposal’.

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Are Liverpool likely to move for Camavinga this summer?

Considering how long the rumours about Camavinga have been going on (since the spring of 2023, at least) without any transfer ever taking place, it’d be understandable if Liverpool fans were to take these latest reports with a pinch of salt.

However, with the Frenchman being only a sporadic starter for Real Madrid and being (indirectly) criticised by his boss in public in recent days, a summer exit from the Bernabeu might be plausible.

While his stock appears to have fallen of late, the 23-year-old is also capable of excelling on the big occasion, with his then-head coach Xabi Alonso describing his performance in El Clasico earlier this season as ‘exceptional’ (Telegrafi).

Midfield is a position where Liverpool aren’t desperate for new additions (certainly not to the same extent as a right-sided winger or a versatile centre-back), but with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister both regressing from the levels they reached last term, some added competition for that duo could be welcome.

Might this finally be the year that the Reds make a concrete move for Camavinga? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’d appear that Real Madrid could be open to doing business in the right circumstances.