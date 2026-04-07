Xabi Alonso’s camp has sealed Arne Slot’s sack fate as Real Madrid truth is inescapable – opinion

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso’s camp is reportedly keen to put a positive spin on the Spaniard’s time as Real Madrid head coach, reports Graeme Bailey.

This comes amid ongoing links to his former club Liverpool (as a player), with Arne Slot facing increased scrutiny.

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The Merseysiders exited the FA Cup with a whimper, suffering a 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.

It’s a result that will only see the pressure ramp up on the club’s Dutch manager a day out from the quarter-final clash with PSG.

Xabi Alonso and Liverpool are mutually interested

To give credit where credit is due, Alonso’s record in Madrid was far from appalling.

“Despite the abrupt exit, Alonso’s camp have been keen to stress the strength of his record at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving with a win rate exceeding 70%, a figure that places him among elite managerial company,” Bailey reported for TEAMtalk.

“Now, attention is turning firmly towards what comes next, and a return to Anfield is emerging as a genuine possibility.

“Alonso is being strongly linked with Liverpool as pressure continues to mount on current boss Slot. While we understand that no direct talks have taken place at this stage, there is a clear sense of mutual interest between the two parties.”

Indeed, an average of 2.25 points per game (across all competitions) should be considered remarkable, given the turmoil within the club.

Xabi Alonso’s record at Real Madrid (2025/26) Xabi Alonso’s record at Bayer Leverkusen (all-time) 20 wins 89 wins 3 draws 32 draws 5 defeats 19 defeats 2.25 points per game 2.14 points per game

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On that note, you can understand why a club of Liverpool’s pedigree will be poring over the numbers with some interest. Especially with it seeming like Slot’s time at Anfield is reaching an inevitable conclusion.

Alonso’s time at Real Madrid shouldn’t go against him

There will be (and are) many who argue that Xabi Alonso’s so-called “failure” to hold down his role at Real Madrid should go against him.

But everyone knows that the Madrid job is about so much more than being a fantastic coach. You have to juggle personalities and a club president who will, ultimately, always bow down to player pressure.

Whilst Liverpool is a club of equal significance and the pressure won’t be non-existent, we can safely confirm that the 44-year-old will be given the time and resources to carry out his task.

It’s an environment that won’t be actively working against him from day one. So, in our minds, a return to Liverpool would actually be in Alonso’s best interests.

But more to the point, to have still arguably succeeded in the Spanish capital – with a squad that wasn’t 100% behind him – is some achievement. And as far as Slot is concerned, one in stark contrast to the former Feyenoord boss’s current struggles in L4.