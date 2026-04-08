‘Brilliant’: Ally McCoist in awe of what Ibrahima Konate did during humbling PSG defeat

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate produced the defensive moment of the night with a world-class tackle on Warren Zaire-Emery.

The Frenchman wrapped a leg around the advancing PSG star, who was ahead of him, to poke the ball away with his boot.

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The incident initially saw the Liverpool centre-back booked, with the hosts awarded a penalty, which was overturned following a VAR review.

Ibrahima Konate impresses with tackle on Warren Zaire-Emery

Ally McCoist applauded Konate for a ‘brilliant challenge’ on PSG’s No.33, as the Ligue 1 outfit threatened to take the tie out of sight.

“I thought it looked a brilliant challenge. It looked as though he brought his leg round,” the former Rangers star spoke on TNT Sports (via BBC Sport).

“He comes from behind. I think he probably knocks him first. He just knocks him.”

Although there was some initial concern that the Liverpool star had first knocked his opponent before nicking the ball, referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez changed his on-field decision after consulting the screen.

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Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have handed the hosts a 2-0 lead to potentially take to the second leg at Anfield.

What do the stats say about Konate’s performance for Liverpool?

The 26-year-old centre-half was awarded a 6.8/10 score by Fotmob for his display against the Champions League holders.

Ibrahima Konate’s stats vs PSG 5 defensive contributions 29 touches 1 last man tackle 1 block 2 clearances 5 recoveries 4/8 ground duels won 2/4 aerial duels won

* Ibrahima Konate’s stats in the Champions League quarter-final clash vs PSG (Fotmob)

Konate wasn’t faultless throughout the tie, but he probably can’t be held responsible for our defeat in the French capital.

To be completely fair to the Liverpool backline, they had an awful lot to deal with at all times – thanks in no small part to the limited outballs available.

The Merseysiders registered only three shots (to PSG’s 18) and zero on target (to PSG’s six). While the hosts managed a whopping 39 touches inside Liverpool’s box (to the Reds’ nine).

We’ve certainly got Giorgi Mamardashvili’s heroics to thank for keeping the scoreline at the 2-0 mark.