Everyone’s saying the same thing about Giorgi Mamardashvili after nightmare Liverpool start

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Commentators were in broad agreement that Giorgi Mamardashvili was not to be held responsible for PSG’s opening goal.

Liverpool and the Georgian goalkeeper were dealt a cruel, early blow after Desire Doue’s looping effort caught the Reds by surprise in the 11th minute.

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The Merserysiders find themselves 1-0 down (at the time of writing) in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Luis Enrique’s men.

Giorgi Mamardashvili unlucky to concede against PSG

The likes of Ally McCoist and Paul Robinson on comms agreed that there was little Mamardashvili could do to prevent the opener.

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BBC: “Well at first that looks like an incredible strike but it looks like it does actually take a bit of a deflection which just puts it out of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s reach.

“Desire Doue picks up the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty box and curls one towards the top corner.

“He’s got players around him but no one closes him down and eventually it takes the deflection and soars into the back of the net.”

Ally McCoist on TNT Sports (via BBC Sport): “The goalkeeper’s had absolutely no chance.

“My initial thinking was that he is only a yard off the line, but it just dips violently over him. A disastrous start for Liverpool.”

Paul Robinson on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It is a fortunate finish from a PSG point of view. The pressure was mounting on Liverpool and it is a wicked deflection, which takes it up and over Giorgi Mamardashvili. He takes his opportunity Désiré Doué.”

Nonetheless, unlucky or not, it’s become a matter of regularity to see our opponents take first blood.

And then have to sit through the inevitable collapse, as the players drop heads and down tools. Tonight, of all nights, would be an excellent time to buck that particular trend.

MORE: Mamardashvili responds after Brighton setback with clean sheet for Georgia

What do the stats say about the Liverpool goalkeeper?

Barring the early misfortune, it’s been a relatively quiet game for Liverpool’s stand-in shotstopper.

Mamardashvili was forced into a save to prevent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from doubling PSG’s lead around the half-hour mark.

But the former Valencia No.1’s mettle was really tested at minute 36, as he kept out Doue from close range, with the Frenchman attempting to guide his shot between the ‘keeper’s legs.

Giorgi Mamardashvili stats vs PSG 3 saves 1 goal concerned 0.7 xGOT faced 6/11 accurate passes 1 recovery 14 touches

* Giorgi Mamardashvili’s stats against PSG in the Champions League (Fotmob)

Another strong performance from Giorgi Mamardashvili after a positive outing against Brighton in the Premier League so far!

But otherwise, it’s been a game defined by the Merseysiders’ willingness to play deep and absorb pressure as opposed to going toe-to-toe with the hosts in an open game.

It’s probably the right game plan from Arne Slot, given our recent struggles, but boy does it feel incredibly anti-Liverpool.