Gerrard names two players Liverpool should target after Salah exit

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It’s the question every Liverpool fan is asking right now, and Steven Gerrard has weighed in with his own thoughts on how we replace Mo Salah.

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The club legend was speaking to TNT Sports when he was asked about potential options to fill the void left by our No.11, and his answer was both interesting and revealing.

Gerrard names Olise and Diaz as Liverpool options

Gerrard didn’t hesitate when naming one player he’d bring to Anfield.

“I would take Olise all day long. I wouldn’t mind Diaz back at Liverpool as well.”

That endorsement of Michael Olise is significant, especially given the 24-year-old’s rise in recent seasons, now showcasing his ability at Bayern Munich with strong numbers in both goals and assists.

The former Liverpool captain had already spoken about the difficulty of replacing Salah like-for-like, explaining that very few players in world football can replicate the Egyptian’s output, which is why someone like Olise stands out as a realistic elite option.

At the same time, Gerrard’s mention of Luis Diaz will certainly raise eyebrows among supporters.

Diaz return idea highlights Liverpool’s attacking dilemma

Diaz left Liverpool for Bayern Munich, but the Colombian winger remains a player many fans still admire, given his directness, work rate and ability to influence big games.

The 29-year-old has already spoken about his move, stating that joining Bayern was “the right choice”, which suggests any return wouldn’t be straightforward, even if the idea is appealing on paper.

What Gerrard’s comments really highlight is the scale of the challenge facing us.

Replacing Salah isn’t just about finding another right winger, it’s about replacing goals, assists, reliability and availability, something the Egyptian has delivered consistently for years.

With Arne Slot already under pressure following the defeat to Manchester City and a huge Champions League clash against PSG looming, Liverpool’s recruitment team faces a defining decision in the months ahead.

Whether it’s Olise, a returning Diaz, or someone completely different, one thing is clear from Gerrard’s perspective, we need players who can deliver that “extra something” if we’re to remain competitive at the very top.