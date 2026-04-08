‘I didn’t see players giving up’ – Slot responds to Van Dijk claim

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It’s a debate that’s been brewing since the final whistle at the Etihad, and now Arne Slot has addressed the biggest question of all – did Liverpool give up?

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Speaking via Liverpool FC’s YouTube channel ahead of our Champions League clash with PSG, the Dutchman was asked directly about comments made by captain Virgil van Dijk following the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Slot responds to ‘gave up’ claim

Van Dijk admitted post-match that we effectively stopped competing at one stage, while Dominik Szoboszlai also questioned the team’s mentality, but Slot didn’t fully agree with that assessment.

He said: “I didn’t see players giving up in that part of the game, but I think it is also good from captain that he has a strong and firm reaction after a game like that.”

That response is telling because it shows the Liverpool head coach is trying to balance defending his players while also recognising the importance of leadership and accountability within the dressing room.

The former Feyenoord boss instead pointed to key moments in the match that shifted everything, particularly around half-time.

He explained: “You go in at half-time… feeling you went toe-to-toe with City but then you are 2-0 down. Then immediately after half-time you concede the 3-0.”

Key moments cost Liverpool at the Etihad

Slot also highlighted that we still created chances, even during the period where the game was slipping away, with Mo Salah missing two big opportunities in a crucial five-minute spell.

He said: “We had two big chances from Mo… where it was too open, players were struggling.”

That context matters because it suggests the collapse wasn’t simply about effort levels, but rather a combination of momentum swings, missed chances and defensive lapses.

The Liverpool boss added that once City reached 4-0, the game naturally changed, with Pep Guardiola’s side happy to control possession while we struggled to break them down.

Despite the heavy defeat, Slot was clear about what comes next, insisting the reaction now has to come on the pitch rather than just in words.

He said: “Hopefully it’s not only immediately after the game, but we can – as a team – show a strong and firm reaction tomorrow evening.”

With PSG waiting and the season hanging in the balance, that response now feels absolutely crucial.