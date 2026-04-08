Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who could’ve been unstoppable

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It’s a reminder of a different Liverpool era, but hearing Jurgen Klopp speak about one of his former players shows just how highly he rated him.

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The German coach was discussing his old squad on That Peter Crouch Podcast when he singled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as someone who brought something unique to the team.

Klopp highlights what Oxlade-Chamberlain brought

Speaking on the podcast, Klopp reflected on how Liverpool had to build around certain key profiles alongside Roberto Firmino, and why players like Oxlade-Chamberlain were so valuable.

He said: “But we all know Bobby was there obviously but the other two we had to buy other really good players, Oxlade.”

That short line alone shows the level the former Arsenal midfielder was operating at during his best periods under Klopp.

The ex-Liverpool boss then expanded on exactly what made the England international stand out in his system.

“So they always gave us an extra something. Ox, with his dynamism, with his speed, without the injuries, Ox would have gone through the roof 100%.”

After speaking so highly of Mo Salah recently, this is another example of how much our former boss loved his old players.

Injuries ultimately define Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool career

That final point is the one that will resonate most with us as supporters, because we all saw flashes of what Oxlade-Chamberlain could be.

At his peak, the Portsmouth-born midfielder offered something few others in Klopp’s squad did, carrying the ball at speed, driving through midfield and adding goals from distance.

However, his time at Anfield was repeatedly disrupted, most notably by a cruciate ligament injury in 2018 that ruled him out for almost a full year, alongside multiple hamstring and knee issues that followed.

Despite that, his contribution shouldn’t be forgotten.

The former No.15 still played 146 times for us, scoring 18 goals and winning major honours including the Champions League and Premier League.

Oxlade-Chamberlain recently joked about a reunion with his former teammate at Celtic, which shows how strong those bonds remain from that Klopp era.

Right now, under Arne Slot, we’re searching for answers after the defeat to Manchester City, but Klopp’s comments are a reminder of what a fully functioning Liverpool midfield once looked like – and what injuries can take away.