Contact made with agents: Liverpool eyeing free transfer for ‘ideal’ Premier League colossus

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in talks over the potential free transfer signing of a centre-back currently playing in the Premier League.

As it stands, the Reds are currently set to lose Ibrahima Konate without a fee this summer, with the Frenchman now into the final three months of his contract, although there have been reports that an agreement over a prospective new deal could be close.

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Whilst the Merseysiders are at risk of losing one defender on a free transfer, they could put themselves in a position to cancel that out with a similar swoop of their own.

Liverpool exploring free transfer for Marcos Senesi

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the agents of Marcos Senesi, whose contract at Bournemouth is set to expire in June.

A source who spoke to the outlet indicated that the 28-year-old hasn’t yet made a final decision on his future, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid having also been in talks with him ‘for some time’, and he was described as an ‘ideal candidate’ for clubs seeking to bolster their defence with the addition of an experienced centre-back.

It’s claimed that the Argentine could have high wage demands as he prepares for what’ll likely be the last big contract of his career, with regular playing time also cited as a crucial factor for a defender who turns 29 next month.

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Would Senesi be a shrewd free transfer for Liverpool?

If (and right now it seems a big if) Arne Slot remains in charge of Liverpool next season, he could be intrigued by the idea of reuniting with Senesi, who he managed at Feyenoord during their run to the inaugural Europa Conference League final in 2021/22.

The Argentine has since established himself as a well-rounded Premier League centre-back with an abundance of qualities both on and off the ball, as evidenced by his statistics from this season comparing him with positional peers in the English top flight (see below, with data from Fotmob).

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Chances created 0.71 94th (top 6%) Big chances created 0.2 93rd Successful crosses 0.24 88th Expected assists 0.14 99th Assists 0.14 90th Defensive contributions 11.98 94th Interceptions 1.59 91st Clearances 7.44 91st Blocks 1.25 90th

He’s currently earning £50,000 per week at Bournemouth (according to Capology), which means that Liverpool would be able to offer him a significant increase on that figure without greatly affecting their wage structure, and Mo Salah’s summer exit will free up additional funding in that respect.

Senesi’s age profile doesn’t quite align with FSG’s typical demographic for incoming signings, but the opportunity to strengthen a position where we’ve been worryingly light this season with a Premier League-proven option on a free transfer is absolutely worth exploring.

Let’s see if anything further comes from these initial reports in the coming weeks, should the Argentine see his future lying away from the Vitality Stadium.