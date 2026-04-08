Liverpool set to end Standard Chartered deal as club eyes £70m boost

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It looks like a major commercial shift is coming at Liverpool, with fresh details emerging about our long-standing partnership with Standard Chartered.

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The Reds have been linked with the banking giant since 2010, but that relationship may now be approaching its conclusion as the club looks to maximise revenue in a rapidly evolving market.

Liverpool targeting major increase in next sponsorship deal

According to football finance expert Mo Chatra on X, the current front-of-shirt deal is unlikely to continue beyond the 2026/27 campaign.

He wrote: “As things stand, Liverpool’s front of sport sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered will not be renewed beyond the 2026/27 season.”

The financial context behind that decision is clear, with Liverpool pushing for a significant uplift.

“The current deal pays up to £50m per annum (plus moderate bonuses for major trophies). The club is working to increase this to £70m or more.”

That would move us firmly into the very top bracket of global sponsorship deals, competing with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, whose agreements are believed to exceed £60m annually.

End of a long-standing partnership at Anfield

Standard Chartered has been part of Liverpool’s identity for over a decade, featuring on the front of the shirt during some of the most successful periods in recent history, including our Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Other than a widely shared clash with Luis Diaz’s native home, it has been a smooth relationship with the banking company.

Just a few years ago, the club committed to extending that relationship, securing what was described as a major uplift at the time, but the landscape has changed quickly.

Chatra explained why Liverpool feel confident about demanding more.

“Though the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have larger fanbases, it is Liverpool’s that is the most actively engaged…

“For these reasons, the club is bullish that it will secure a sizeable uplift to the current deal- and SC won’t meet what LFC is after.”

There are wider commercial implications too, with the sleeve deal also up for renewal.

“The club’s sleeve sponsorship deal (with Expedia, worth £15m p.a.) also ends next summer. The club will be hoping to secure £20m+ for that deal.”

With financial pressures growing and competition intensifying, especially as we prepare to face PSG in the Champions League, these off-pitch decisions could be just as important as what happens on it in shaping the club’s future.