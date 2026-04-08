Liverpool team news v PSG: Reds set for formation change as Isak on the bench and Salah dropped

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool face a daunting challenge tonight as they take on holders Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Parc des Princes.

The Reds have made the trip to the French capital off the back of a sobering 4-0 demolition by Manchester City in the FA Cup last weekend, a fate they’ll be desperative to avoid against a PSG side who smashed eight goals past Chelsea in the previous round of this competition last month.

Arne Slot’s side were handed a much-needed boost on Tuesday as Alexander Isak trained with the squad in Kirkby, raising hopes that he could make his comeback to action tonight after nearly four months out with a broken leg.

Has the Swedish striker recovered sufficiently to take his place in the matchday squad at the Parc des Princes? We now have our answer…

Liverpool starting XI to face PSG

Slot makes two changes in personnel from the Liverpool side which began the limp defeat at the Etihad Stadium four days ago.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is between the sticks, and the back four from Saturday of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez all start. However, with Jeremie Frimpong coming into the side, it looks like we could see a change of formation.

Alexis Mac Allister replaces Curtis Jones in midfield, and Mo Salah drops to the bench, which also includes Isak, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha, so there’s certainly plenty of firepower in reserve if needed.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: