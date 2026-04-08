Luis Enrique responds to ‘assassins’ label before PSG vs Liverpool

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

It’s another reminder of just how big the challenge is for us tonight, with Luis Enrique addressing Liverpool directly ahead of the clash in Paris.

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The Paris Saint-Germain boss has seen his side dominate English opposition in recent seasons, but he was quick to downplay that narrative before facing Liverpool once again.

Enrique dismisses ‘assassins’ label before Liverpool clash

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the game, Enrique was asked about PSG’s growing reputation against Premier League teams.

His response was measured but confident: “No, not assassins, but we love them because we played against all of them.”

The Spaniard then expanded on why these fixtures matter to his team, emphasising both the level of competition and PSG’s identity.

“What I have to say is that it’s very nice because they are at the highest level that you can imagine, and for us, it’s important to show everybody that we’re playing our way.”

“We try to play attacking football, and Liverpool are a great side with a lot of individual players and a great coach. It’s going to be exciting, and we are looking forward to playing that match.”

PSG confidence grows as Liverpool search for response

Those comments come with PSG in strong form, having already knocked out multiple English sides over the past 14 months and arriving as favourites for this tie.

Opta didn’t hold back when previewing the game, the data highlights just how tough this task is with PSG progressing in 59.6% of simulations and Liverpool’s first-leg win probability dropping to just 24.3%.

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz has already stressed the need for full commitment over 90 minutes, making it clear that anything less and we’ll have “no chance” in Paris.

Enrique also showed some sympathy for Arne Slot, acknowledging the pressure that comes with managing at the top level.

“I think it’s the same pressure for every team because during the season there are the best moments, bad moments… but it’s normal.”

“We are between the eight best teams in Europe… I think it’s going to be a very difficult match, both legs, and the small details, like always, they are going to be key.”

After what happened at Manchester City, we need a response, but facing the reigning European champions in this form means there’s no hiding place tonight.