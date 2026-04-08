‘The right choice’ – Premier League winner has zero regrets about leaving Liverpool last year

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

One player who helped Liverpool to Premier League glory 12 months ago seems to have absolutely no regrets about moving on from Anfield last summer.

In July 2025, Luis Diaz left the Reds to join Bayern Munich in a £65m transfer (BBC Sport), and he’s since flourished in Germany with 23 goals and 18 assists in 40 games for Vincent Kompany’s side.

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His latest strike came in his team’s 2-1 win away to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night, bringing him closer to lifting one trophy which eluded him in his three-and-a-half years with LFC.

Diaz says joining Bayern was ‘the right choice’

Speaking after Bayern’s victory at the Bernabeu, the 29-year-old categorically stated his delight over the transfer decision he made last summer.

The ex-Liverpool forward told ESPN: “Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I’m really happy and I enjoy every match. I feel great, I’m in good shape, and that means I’m ready to help the team.”

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Liverpool have been much worse off without Diaz this season

Whilst we’re delighted for Diaz that he’s flourishing elsewhere, we can’t help but contemplate how sorely his output and energy is being missed at Anfield this season, with the Reds deteriorating since his departure last summer.

Arne Slot described it as a ‘sad day’ when the Colombian left Merseyside and had wanted to keep him at the club, only for the Liverpool hierarchy to view the £65m from Bayern as more appealing than offering him a bumper new contract.

The clincher may well have been the forward’s apparent desire to move on from LFC, and it’s often best to (however reluctantly) sanction an exit in that situation, even though it’s difficult not to think of how differently this campaign may have turned out if he’d stayed put.

Alas, there’s nothing to be gained from ruefully wishing we’d kept Diaz last summer. Instead, Liverpool must carefully consider how best to replace another departing attacker in Mo Salah, whose impact at Anfield will be near-impossible to emulate.

Fans can afford to look back, but the club’s hierarchy must only concern themselves about working towards a better future for the Reds than the bleak present we’re currently experiencing.