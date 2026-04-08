PSG v Liverpool team news: Isak back, Barcola concern emerges

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool needed some good news after the collapse at Manchester City, and ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final in Paris, Arne Slot has at least received one welcome boost in the shape of Alexander Isak’s return.

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Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the boss confirmed the Sweden international is back in the travelling squad and available to make his first appearance since December, although he won’t be thrown straight into the starting line-up.

“[Isak] finished close to a week of team training sessions now, so he can play a part. Otherwise, I wouldn’t take him.”

That is a significant lift for us given how badly we’ve needed another senior attacking option, even if Slot made it clear the former Newcastle striker is only ready for a cameo role.

“And since he’s with us now, we do think that we can get a performance out of him now. But not to start – that [would] be clear.”

Liverpool still missing key names in Paris

The big concern for us remains in goal, where Alisson Becker is still unavailable, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to start again despite the difficult afternoon he endured at the Etihad.

Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni are also absent, which still leaves Slot short of depth in several important areas.

There is another issue to keep an eye on too, because Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk are all one booking away from suspension for the second leg at Anfield.

PSG also have doubts despite being favourites

Paris Saint-Germain are not without problems of their own, even if Luis Enrique’s side come into the tie in much stronger form.

Bradley Barcola is back in full training after an ankle sprain, but the PSG boss sounded cautious about whether the French forward is fully ready.

Fabian Ruiz remains out as he arrives in the midst of controversy, while Quentin Ndjantou is also unavailable.

Enrique also refused to buy into the favourites label, saying: “In this type of competition and this type of match at this type of level, it is impossible to have favourites.”

Even so, after what happened against City, we know Liverpool have to show far more than team news alone if we’re to leave Paris with the tie alive.